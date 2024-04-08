New Blue Bunny Twist Pints Twist Two Fun-Filled Flavors into One DUAL-icious Bite

These one-of-a-kind pints are available in seven delicious flavors

CHICAGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bunny is bringing a new twist to the freezer aisle with the launch of Twist pints! These delectable frozen treats combine two indulgent flavors, expertly twisted to perfection, adorned with a decadent ribbon of ooey gooey goodness. Flavors include Chocolate Vanilla, Strawberries & Cream, Cookies & Cream, Candy Bar, Mint Chocolate, Blu's Birthday Cake, and Cherry Chocolate.

Available now, Blue Bunny's new Twisted Pints combine two indulgent flavors, expertly twisted to perfection.

Twist pints join Blue Bunny's popular Twist Cones, delivering a fun twist of flavors to treat-loving tastebuds nationwide. With the same irresistible swirls of flavor, Twist pints offer more to love in a convenient pint size, perfect for enjoying solo or sharing with loved ones at the end of a long day.

"The overwhelmingly positive response to launching Twist Cones fueled our determination to take the dual-flavored soft serve experience to the next level with Twist pints," said Jeremy Hrynewycz, Brand Marketing Director at Blue Bunny. "We carefully curated each twist to incorporate two flavors that consumers love to make one DUAL-icious experience. We're confident that these one-of-a-kind pints are the indulgent frozen treat experience consumers are looking for in 2024."

Throughout April, Blue Bunny is partnering with Great Wolf Lodge to launch Twist pints in a way only Blue Bunny can: by executing Twisted Taste Tests across the country. At select locations, visitors will be invited to try the delicious new Twist pints right before riding down twisty, twirly water slides for the ultimate taste test experience. Interested in getting involved? Go to, X for more information!

For more information on Blue Bunny's innovative lineup of frozen treats, visit www.BlueBunny.com. You can find Twist pints at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Albertson's, Safeway and Publix.

About Blue Bunny

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been crafting delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients. Today, Blue Bunny offers over 75 varieties of frozen treats. Blue Bunny continues to innovate, bringing playfully indulgent frozen treats to freezers across the country, most recently with their twisted, DUAL-icious, and soft Twist pints. You can find fan favorites, like the Mini Swirls cones, their signature Bunny Tracks® scoopables, and award-winning Load'd Sundaes® load'd to the max with mix-ins, on shelves or being served near you! For more information, visit BlueBunny.com.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet, packaged foods. Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.

SOURCE Blue Bunny