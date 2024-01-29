NEW BLUE ZONES KITCHEN™ "LONGEVITY MEALS" NOW AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE AT SELECT WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES

News provided by

Blue Zones Kitchen

29 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Blue Zones Kitchen debuts new portfolio of flavorful, nutritious meals designed to help people eat well and age well

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Kitchen, co-founded by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and #1 New York Times best-selling author, has just launched a new line of ready-to-heat meals inspired by extraordinary regions of the world – or blue zones – with the healthiest, longest-lived populations.1 People all over the country are now able to enjoy four delicious meals crafted for longevity from Blue Zones Kitchen. Select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide offer all four meals in the freezer aisle – Burrito Bowl, Minestrone Casserole, Sesame Ginger Bowl, and Heirloom Rice Bowl. Additional retailers currently carrying Blue Zones Kitchen meals include Wegmans, Lowes Foods, Earth Fare, Bristol Farms and Town & Country Markets.

The primary ingredients in Blue Zones Kitchen meals – beans, greens, grains and spices – reflect those commonly consumed in the blue zones regions, and the meals are crafted with chef-inspired sauces that celebrate the flavors and recipes of these longevity hotspots. Blue Zones Kitchen is dedicated to using high quality ingredients, and frozen entrees lock-in nutrients and flavor without the need for additives or preservatives. All the meals are plant-based and Non-GMO Project Verified, free of added sugar and seed oils and can be heated at home in minutes.

"People have been seeking solutions for longevity for centuries, yet today's solutions are typically pills. We're pleased to offer amazing foods created to help support long, vibrant lives, based on decades of research,"1 says Scott Marcus, co-founder and CEO of Blue Zones Kitchen.

"When it comes to longevity, there's no short-term fix. That's why we created meals formulated with a maniacal focus on deliciousness. Because I've learned that if people love the taste of food, they'll eat it for the long run," says co-founder Dan Buettner, Netflix Host of "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones" and founder of Blue Zones.

ABOUT BLUE ZONES KITCHEN
Blue Zones Kitchen is committed to making convenient, nutritious choices easier to help you live a longer, more vibrant life. We believe that the most important ingredient for longevity is taste, which is why every meal that we develop is crafted with a maniacal focus on deliciousness. For more information, visit BlueZonesKitchen.com or BlueZonesKitchen.com/Where-To-Buy.

©️2024 All rights reserved. BLUE ZONES and BLUE ZONES KITCHEN are trademarks of Blue Zones, LLC, used under license.

1 Blue Zones, Blue Zones Institute Research, <https://www.bluezones.com/blue-zones-institute-research>.

SOURCE Blue Zones Kitchen

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.