New Blueair Purifiers Deliver Clean Air with the Touch of a Button

"Our Blue family of air purifiers appeal to those who care deeply about their indoor environment, but don't want to sacrifice on quality, convenience, or performance when it comes to cleaner air," said Andy Lu, Blueair General Manager, North America.

"Consumers are now more mindful of their air quality than ever before and are looking for simple, worry free reassurance that their air purifier is continuously working to protect them," Lu added. "The new Blue Pure Auto upgrades provide an extra layer of protection without sacrificing the simplicity or aesthetic appeal synonymous with Blue."

Designed for rooms covering 190 to 540 square feet respectively, the Blue Pure Auto range includes:

Blue Pure 411 Auto ($119)

Blue Pure 311 Auto ($239)

Blue Pure 211+ Auto ($299)

Key features and upgrades include: ­

The combination particle + carbon filter uses natural coconut carbon to remove light household odors and effectively removes 99.97% of airborne particles, like pollen, dust, pet and dander down to 0.1 micron using Blueair's proprietary HEPASilent™ filtration technology, equivalent to that of Ture HEPA. Intuitive Air Quality Management: The one-touch enabled Auto mode setting takes a simple approach to air quality management. When there's a drop in your indoor air quality, the air purifier will automatically react by adjusting fan speed to quickly remove pollutants.

The one-touch enabled Auto mode setting takes a simple approach to air quality management. When there's a drop in your indoor air quality, the air purifier will automatically react by adjusting fan speed to quickly remove pollutants. Personalized Style: Match to your space with five new premium fabric pre-filter colors (Arctic Trail included) inspired by the natural landscapes of Scandinavia. A hidden panel in the fabric helps keep the power cord hidden out of sight.

The Blue Pure 411 Auto is now available for purchase in the U.S. on Blueair.com and Amazon. The Blue Pure 311 Auto will be available at the end of the month and the Blue Pure 211+ Auto will launch in 2021. For more information, please visit www.blueair.com.

About Blueair

Blueair is a world-leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy-efficient products and services sold in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands, www.blueair.com.

