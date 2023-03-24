NEW BLUETOOTH-ENABLED LION ENERGY SUMMIT DELIVERS CUSTOMIZABLE USER EXPERIENCE TO POWER WORK, HOME AND PLAY

Providing 665 Watts of Stored Energy and 530 Watts of Continuous Energy, Lion Summit is Company's Most Versatile Product Ever with AC, USB-A, USB-C and 12-volt ports with Solar Charging Option

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of the Lion Summit™ , the company's newest portable lithium iron phosphate solar generator featuring Bluetooth technology. Providing 665-watt hours of stored energy and 530 watts of continuous pure sine wave output, the Lion Summit can operate items ranging from mini fridges, CPAPs, lamps, cameras, drones, laptops, fans and hand power tools, making it the perfect companion for backyard parties, camping trips, tailgating and keeping the lights on during a power outage.

"Designed, engineered and serviced with world class support in the USA, the Lion Summit puts power at your fingertips wherever and whenever you need it — for work, play and even in an emergency," said Tyler Hortin, President of Lion Energy. "Weighing only 18 pounds and featuring a rugged design and a comfortable suitcase handle, the Lion Summit delivers an amazing power storage solution for those with an active lifestyle."

The Lion Summit features a digital display, allowing owners to see how much energy is stored, how much power is going in and out, how long it will keep powering devices at that rate of discharge and even how long it will take to fully recharge the unit. The Bluetooth technology lets users connect and get battery information of the Summit from a distance.

The Summit is one of Lion Energy's most versatile products ever with several different outputs and ports. It features two AC plugs, two USB-A outlets that are each 5 volt 2.4 amps, 2 USB-C outlets that are 60-watt PD and even a 12 volts10 amp socket. The Summit can be charged from a vehicle, a standard wall outlet or the sun using solar panels (sold separately). The Summit charges quickly, in as little as four hours, from empty to full.

Available now online at LionEnergy.com, the Lion Summit has an MSRP of $699 and will be available at various major retailers. For more information, please visit: www.LionEnergy.com

SPECIFICATIONS:



Rated Capacity / Output: 665Wh

Weight: 18lbs

Dimensions – inches (LxWxH): 13.25 x 7.25 x 8.5

Outputs: 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C PD45W / 2 AC /12V

Input: Solar / AC Wall / 12V

Charge Time (Wall): 4 – 5 hours

Life Cycles: 3,500 +

Shelf Life or Holds Charge: 1 + Year(s)

Warranty Period: 1 year

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has an U.S.-designed and engineered power solution, based in American Fork, Utah, that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit www.lionenergy.com.

