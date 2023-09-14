New Bluprintx report finds global business and marketing leaders prioritize revenue growth over staff

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from a new report confirm that organizations will rely on a 'do more with less' policy in the next 12 months after revealing revenue growth as their top priority (23%) over staff growth and retention (4%). Published by global Growth-as-a-Service consultancy Bluprintx, the Enterprise Growth Report surveyed 200 business and marketing leaders to identify growth barriers, strategies, and trends for the coming year. 

Economic optimism was a recurring theme throughout the report with 47% of C-suite respondents predicting double-digit growth. Examining how businesses plan to achieve these growth ambitions, the report found that 44% of marketing leaders believe they need to drive greater impact with less resource. For the C-suite, overcoming skills shortages within existing teams (59%) was identified as the priority over headcount investment. 

Examining interconnected topics and ideas across People, Workflow, Technology and Data, further trends from the report include: 

  • An AI 'arms race' is about to unfold in marketing. 31% plan to expand AI usage over the next 12 months. 
  • There's strategic disconnect between the C-suite and marketing leaders. 85% of marketing leaders trust CRM data to inform growth strategies; 65% of the C-suite prefer third-party data. 
  • Lack of alignment is a barrier to growth. Half of respondents believe their business's processes, people, structure, tech stack and automation aren't being used optimally. 

Commenting on the Enterprise Growth Report findings, Lee Hackett, Group CEO, Bluprintx, said: "Our data gives some powerful insights into how and why businesses are failing, and where best to focus efforts in the future to achieve sustainable growth. Not surprisingly, AI features strongly as a solution that can alleviate the pressures on already stretched teams.

"We also found that enterprise businesses have the tools to drive growth. They just aren't being used optimally. But by breaking down company-wide digital infrastructure into smaller, more manageable mini-ecosystems, business leaders will be empowered to quickly make improvements in one area – without disrupting others."

About Bluprintx

Bluprintx is a rapidly growing Growth-as-a-Service consultancy. A four-pillar approach centered on the company's growth lifecycle model underpins every project. A continuous cycle of growth planning and optimization enables Bluprintx to quickly understand operating models and technology ecosystems, to rapidly extract efficiencies and deliver sustainable growth for its clients. 

Operating from offices in Dallas, Sydney, London, Liverpool, Amsterdam and St Louie, Bluprintx employs over 90 people worldwide. As a strategic partner for Adobe, Salesforce and monday.com, Bluprintx has delivered in excess of 1,500 platform implementations and consultancy engagements for a global client base. 

