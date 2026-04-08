New Board Game Using Real Electronics Aims to Spark a Love of Engineering, At Any Age

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when families are increasingly seeking screen-free ways to build real-world skills, global educational toy leader Hape Holding AG, in partnership with Labbox Education, announced the launch of Reactor Rescue: a board game that challenges players to build working electronic circuits to win.

Designed by sisters and computer science engineers Arta and Fiona Shehu, along with the team behind Hape, Reactor Rescue brings hands-on STEM learning out of the classroom and into the home. Drawing on their experience teaching thousands of students, the founders set out to capture the moment when learning "clicks"—not just for kids discovering circuits for the first time, but for anyone experiencing the satisfaction of building something that actually works.

Set in the futuristic floating city of Electra, Reactor Rescue puts players in the role of engineers racing to repair their damaged spacecraft after a meteoroid storm. To restore power and return to the mission, players must complete real electronic circuits under pressure—combining strategy, speed, and problem-solving.

Each round is timed, giving players just two minutes to successfully complete a working circuit, otherwise they must quickly troubleshoot and recover—adding a level of tension and excitement rarely seen in educational games.

Unlike traditional board games, Reactor Rescue uses real electronic components—including LEDs, motors, and sensors—allowing players to physically build and test circuits as part of gameplay. The experience helps develop critical thinking, resilience, and foundational engineering skills, making it engaging for families, curious beginners and even adults exploring electronics for the first time.

"With Reactor Rescue, we set out to create a learning experience that builds on what makes board games so engaging, and combines it with real, hands-on circuit building. By bringing together competition, strategy, and the thrill of winning with building and solving real circuits, players don't just play—they experience what it's like to be an engineer." said co-founder Arta Shehu. "We've seen firsthand how powerful it is when someone builds something that actually works for a mission that matters. This game brings that experience to families in a way that's fun, competitive, and deeply rewarding."

Designed for 1–4 players, ages 10+, Rescue Reactor includes multiple gameplay modes for different skill levels—from beginner-friendly learning scenarios to advanced challenges. With over 100 circuit challenges, no two sessions are the same.

Reactor Rescue launches on Kickstarter on April 21, 2026, with exclusive early-bird pricing and limited-edition rewards available to backers.

Media, educators, and content creators are invited to request early access, review copies, and interviews with the founders ahead of launch.

To learn more about Reactor Rescue, visit labbox.education.

About Labbox Education

Founded by sisters Arta and Fiona Shehu and the team behind jCoders Academy, Labbox Education creates hands-on tools that help learners of all ages move from consuming technology to creating it. Built on years of classroom experience teaching thousands of students, Labbox designs real electronic building blocks that make complex concepts like circuits, sensors, and logic intuitive through play.

By turning engineering into a process of experimentation, discovery, and real-world problem-solving, Labbox empowers learners to build confidence and understand the technology shaping their world. Its screen-free, tactile approach captures the moment when learning "clicks," sparking curiosity and a lasting interest in STEM at any age.

SOURCE Hape Holding AG