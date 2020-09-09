New Board Of Governors Leadership At CFA Institute

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, announces that Daniel Gamba, CFA, becomes Chair of the Board of Governors, and Maria Wilton, CFA, now serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Governors. Daniel Gamba assumed the role of Board Chair on Sept. 1, 2020, the start of the new fiscal year at CFA Institute, succeeding Diane Nordin, CFA, who continues on the Board.

"I'm honored to be continuing my long-term relationship with CFA Institute as Chair of the Board of Governors," said Daniel Gamba. "Working with my Board colleagues, our CEO, our society leaders, and our members, I'm committed to supporting the leadership of CFA Institute to continue its mission to lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence. I'm also humbled to assume this new role as the first Board Chair of Latin American descent. With more than 178,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 164 markets, CFA Institute reflects the rich diversity of investors worldwide."

Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, CFA Institute, said: "I am looking forward to working with Daniel, Maria, and our entire all-volunteer Board as together we seek to navigate these unsettled times. I am proud of our Board's commitment to racial, gender, and geographic diversity, and I know I can depend on their collective expertise."

Gamba is a Managing Director, Co-Head Fundamental Equities, and a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees at BlackRock. He leads BlackRock's Fundamental Equities business across US, Europe, Global, Emerging Markets, Hedge Funds, Thematic and Sectors, and Sustainability active equity strategies.

He previously served as Global Head of Active Equity Product Strategy at BlackRock, responsible for platform strategy, product development, and business activities to drive growth across Active Equities in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Prior to that role, Gamba was Head of iShares Americas Institutional Business and co-Head of US iShares where he led business strategy, client service and business development for iShares ETFs in the Americas. Gamba joined Barclays Global Investors (BGI) in 2000, before its merger with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the CEO of the Latin America and Caribbean business. Prior to BGI, Gamba was a consultant with AT Kearney's financial institutions group and worked at Procter & Gamble in Latin America.

In his volunteer capacity at CFA Institute, Gamba served as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and previously as co-Chair of the Society Partnership Advisory Council. Previously, he was a member of the Executive Advisory Board of the Education Advisory Committee and of the Claritas (now Investment Foundations) Advisory Committee. Gamba is also co-Chair of Somos Latinx network at BlackRock and is a board member of Northwestern University's Alumni Association. Gamba earned a BS degree in industrial engineering from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and an MBA in finance and economics from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Maria Wilton, CFA, of Melbourne, Australia, now Vice Chair of the Board of Governors, has a 30-year career in investment management spanning investing and business roles. She currently serves as Director at: Victorian Funds Management Corporation; Worksafe; Infrastructure Victoria; and the Australia Post Superannuation Scheme. She is also a member of the State Investment Advisory Board (Qld), Melbourne, Australia. In previous positions, she held the role of Managing Director and Chairman, Franklin Templeton Investments Australia Limited, Melbourne; Associate Director and Portfolio Manager, BT Financial Group (formerly Rothschild/Sagitta); Associate Director and Portfolio Manager, County Investment Management; and Economist and Portfolio Manager, J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Melbourne, Australia.

Board of Governors Roster

The FY2021 CFA Institute Board of Governors comprises a diverse group of 14 members – half of whom are women – who reside in eight countries, namely: Australia, Canada, China, India, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. CFA Institute membership elects officers for a one-year term and Governors for a three-year term that runs from September 1 to August 31. The full list of members for the new term is:

Daniel Gamba , CFA, ( United States ), BlackRock Inc.

, CFA, ( ), BlackRock Inc. Maria Wilton , CFA, ( Australia ), Director, Victorian Funds Management Corporation

, CFA, ( ), Director, Victorian Funds Management Corporation Marshall Bailey , CFA ( United Kingdom ), Non-Executive Director, London Stock Exchange Group

, CFA ( ), Non-Executive Director, London Stock Exchange Group Alex Birkin ( United Kingdom ), EY

( ), EY Robert Bruner , DBA, ( United States ), University of Virginia

, DBA, ( ), Dan Fasciano , CFA, ( United States ), BNY Mellon

, CFA, ( ), BNY Mellon Margaret Franklin , CFA ( Canada ), President and CEO, CFA Institute

, CFA ( ), President and CEO, Punita Kumar-Sinha , PhD, CFA, ( India / United States ), Pacific Paradigm Advisors LLC

, PhD, CFA, ( / ), Pacific Paradigm Advisors LLC Yimei Li , CFA ( China ), China Asset Management Co. Ltd.

, CFA ( ), China Asset Management Co. Ltd. Karina Litvack ( United Kingdom ), non-executive Director, Eni s.p.a.

( ), non-executive Director, Eni s.p.a. Diane Nordin , CFA, ( United States ), Wellington Management Company LLP (retired)

, CFA, ( ), Wellington Management Company LLP (retired) Geoffrey Ng , CFA, ( Malaysia ), Fortress Capital Asset Management

, CFA, ( ), Fortress Capital Asset Management Tricia Rothschild , CFA ( United States ), Apex Clearing

, CFA ( ), Apex Clearing Zouheir Tamim El Jarkass, CFA, ( United Arab Emirates ), Mubadala Investment Company

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 178,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 164 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 159 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

SOURCE CFA Institute

Related Links

http://www.cfainstitute.org

