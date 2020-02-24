New Bob's Discount Furniture campaign sings Bob-O-Pedic's praises, literally.

Airing on TV, radio, digital and transit, the ads invite viewers to experience a magical version of Bob's sleep centers along with Little Bob and inquisitive customers. Along the journey to this dream world – dubbed Bobopedia – the company's titular spokespuppet transforms into a "comfy" version of himself, and is joined by singing clouds, a mattress box, and a gummy bear as they belt out a catchy jingle.

"Our apologies in advance if you can't get this jingle out of your head," said Stephen Nesle, Bob's Chief Marketing Officer. "We could tell you all about how Bob-O-Pedic delivers the craft and comfort of a big national brand but for much less...but it's more fun to sing about it."

The catchy jingle hits several important brand and product notes – Bob-O-Pedic's "best in the business" warranty, the flexibility to choose from an "in a box" delivery or white-glove in-home set-up, and a just-right assortment of sizes and feels that fit every budget.

"Unlike most mattresses companies that make you pay for comfort, Bob's has a memory foam, hybrid or hybrid+ mattress at any price point." said Kailyn Conner, Bob's bedding buyer.

The Bob-O-Pedic campaign is launching at an exciting time for Bob's. The company has been steadily pushing into new major metro markets across the country for the last several years despite challenging headwinds in the retail sector. Bob's is on pace to open 20 stores in 2020, recently announcing Phoenix, Cincinnati, and Cleveland as its newest metro markets with additional growth planned within their existing footprints in Southern California, the Midwest and New England.

Henson-trained puppeteers were used to bring the spots to life, which were designed by Bob's internal agency, LB&Co, with production support from Parsley Productions, while HAVAS Boston planned and bought the media.

Bob's will also be inviting consumers to join them in celebrating extreme comfy-ness with a fun social activation that launches tomorrow.

ABOUT BOB'S DISCOUNT FURNITURE

Founded in 1991, Bob's Discount Furniture is one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the country. Keeping true to its founding principle that everyone deserves quality furniture, Bob's provides unsurpassed value with honesty and integrity. Through all the work that happens behind the scenes, Bob's engineers this value, offering its discount on a wide variety of stylish, quality furnishings, mattresses, and home accents.

With 126 furniture stores across 20 states, the Manchester, Connecticut-based company has become the 11th-largest U.S. furniture chain and proudly holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. In 2019, Bob's was recognized as a leader in sustainability by both the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF).

The company also offers a unique and enjoyable shopping experience, featuring cafes in each store with complimentary gourmet coffee, ice cream, cookies, and candy. Bob's is committed to supporting local communities through a variety of charitable giving efforts. Bob's Discount Furniture Charitable Foundation has anchored the company's philanthropic work for more than 20 years. Additionally, the Bob's Outreach program was created as a separate entity to help schools and children-related charities. The company donates more than $2.75 million to charities through these programs each year. For more information on Bob's charitable programs, visit https://www.mybobs.com/bobs-outreach or http://www.BobsCares.org/, and follow Bob's on Twitter @MyBobs, on Facebook www.facebook.com/MyBobs, and Instagram www.instagram.com/mybobs.

