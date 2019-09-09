New BOLD Brand Gives Consumers A Fresh Perspective on Buying Flagship Smartphones... Meet the BOLD N1

The BOLD N1 is now available for just $249.99 on either AMAZON.COM or directly on the BOLD website at BOLDPHONE.COM. To celebrate the brand launch and website, those who purchase the BOLD N1 directly on the BOLDPHONE.COM website, will receive an immediate $50 Rebate, for a net price of just $199.99 at launch, while supplies last.

Customers who wish to purchase the N1 can visit the following links:

https://boldphone.com/devices/n1 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VHXT1R3/

See Life Without Limits

At first glance, users will be impressed with the premium design, incorporating an incredible notch-less screen at 6.4 inches, giving users a pure 1080p AMOLED display with vivid colors. The N1's notch-less all screen provides an 8.6mm slim bezel with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, providing amazing view while maintaining a smooth handheld experience and protected by a shield of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A thin and sleek 8mm premium housing with CNC crafted metal ensure top tier structure as well as elegance aesthetic bar none.

Powerful Performance, AI Technology, and Power Efficiency

The BOLD N1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 which incorporates a powerful 2.1GHz Arm Cortex-A73/A53 octa-core CPU complex with an impressive Arm Mali-G72 class GPU, built on 12nm FinFET production process. The BOLD N1 blazes through multiple apps simultaneously, quickly browse the web, and allows for a fast, fluid and fun gaming experience, all while maximizing power efficiency. Coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable internal memory, the user experience is flawless.

Charging is a breeze, as the BOLD N1 comes with Ultra-Fast 18W fast charging capability that will charge your phone to 50% in less than 30 minutes, and supports 10W Qi wireless charging as well, to power the 3500mAh battery inside.

Dual AI Cameras – Take Your Best Shots

The BOLD N1's flaunts a dual camera configuration powered by A.I technology for professional portrait background blur, HDR backlight photography, night scenes, beauty mode and super pixel functions. 96 Megapixel Super Zoom, which takes each pixel and boosts it up to six times, maximizing the clarity and detail of every single picture. The Dual Camera System includes a Sony IMX499 16 Megapixel Sensor with F/1.8 aperture, 1/2.8 inch sensor with 5P lens paired with a 5MP sub-camera to capture depth of field which results in optimal Portrait Mode blurred background similar to DSLR cameras.

Pop-Up Camera – Life's Pop-Up Moments

The N1 pop-up selfie consists of Samsung S5K4HZ 13 Megapixel camera sensor and F2.0 aperture, 1/4 sensor size that was designed to withstand being lifted and lowered 50,000 times without failure. Thanks to its intelligent design, the gravity sensor in the BOLD N1 will activate the pop-up camera to automatically descend if the phone is dropped while the camera is open.

Additional A.I. Camera Features Include:

Night Mode for low-light environments Real Time Portrait Mode

Live Camera Filters

Face Beautification Features

Panorama Selfie to capture beautiful backgrounds Professional Camera Mode

Other Key Features:

Dual Sim Card Slots

Expandable Micro SD Memory Slot Split Screen Multi-tasking

OTG Charging Supported

Full Specifications:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28

Display: Curved 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ All-Screen 2340 x 1080, 19:9 aspect ratio, 402ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: MediaTek Helio P70, 2.1GHz Octa-Core, 4 ARM Cortex-A73 + 4 ARM Cortex-A53 up 2.1GHz Dual Rear Cameras: Sony IMX499 16.0 MP + 5.0 MP depth sensor

Front Cameras: Samsung S5K4HZ 13.0 MP, LED Flash, HD 1080p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, Hotspot

Security: Under Display Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)

Dimensions: 158.7 x 74.1 x 8.6mm I 180g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 3,500mAh 9V/2A 18W Quick Charger, Wireless Charging Dual SIM

Available Color: Raven Black

About BOLD:

The BOLD brand is a spin-off from the makers of BLU smartphones, a Miami based cell phone manufacturer, which will be dedicated exclusively to premium Flagship and Flagship-Like devices, utilizing only the latest technology at incredible pricing, with limited releases of just 1 or 2 devices per year. BOLD smartphones will come without the high-priced over-kill but find just the right balance to deliver everything you want or need on a premium smartphone device, finding purpose in value and user experience.

BOLD Media Relations: (305) 715 7171 media@boldphones.com

SOURCE BOLD