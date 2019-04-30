New Bonduelle Heat & Eat Harvest Bowls™ Provide a Fresh Take on a Hot Lunch

With more than 50% of U.S. consumers saying that a meal is not complete without meat 1 , these globally-inspired chef-created recipes are packed with protein. Bonduelle Heat & Eat Harvest Bowls are available in four varieties: Chipotle Chicken , Basil Pesto with Turkey Meatballs , Moroccan Inspired Chicken and Korean Inspired Beef . With mouthwatering simmer sauces, each bowl offers between 13-19 grams of protein and 280-410 calories in a ready-to-heat convenient, microwaveable bowl. Harvest Bowls are free from artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors and colors from artificial sources. All ingredients are kept separate until ready to prepare for freshness, texture, crunch − and most importantly, personalization.

"Consumers today want lunch options that are fresh, delicious, filling and convenient. In fact, 55% of U.S. consumers said they were looking for quick and easy meal options2," said Bonduelle Fresh Americas Executive Chef Jeff Haines. "This unique new hot lunch option features high-quality meat proteins, fresh veggies and healthful grains all combined with delicious globally-inspired sauces for a quick, satisfying lunch in less than three minutes."

With the launch of Bonduelle Heat & Eat Harvest Bowls, the company is proud to introduce the Bonduelle brand to consumers in the U.S. Bringing more than 160 years of experience in producing high-quality, plant-based foods around the world, consumers can expect fresh prepared foods, premium ingredients and innovative meal solutions from the Bonduelle brand.

Bonduelle Heat & Eat Harvest Bowls are available in the produce aisle of select retailers in California, Portland, Ore., Arizona, New Jersey and parts of Nevada, Utah and New Mexico. Bonduelle plans to expand distribution nationally later this year. Bonduelle Heat & Eat Harvest Bowls have a suggested retail price of $4.99 each. For more information, please visit www.harvestbowl.com.

About Bonduelle Fresh Americas

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle ( BON.PA ), and the home of the Ready Pac Foods and Bonduelle brands. With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., the business unit focuses on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the Americas. Acquired by Bonduelle in 2017 as Ready Pac Foods, the renamed Bonduelle Fresh Americas is the newest of the company's five business units. The company manufactures a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company's Ready Pac Foods®, Bistro®, Ready Snax®, Cool Cuts®, elevĀte™, Bonduelle Fresh Picked™ and Bonduelle Heat & Eat Harvest Bowl™ brands. Offerings include fresh-cut salads, vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals, including warm meal bowls, available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Fresh Americas or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Bonduelle

Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in well-living through plant-based food. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the Bonduelle Group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetables, grown over more than 130,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. An expert in agro-industry with 55 industrial sites or owned agricultural production sites, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers. For more information, visit Bonduelle Group .

1 Mintel Plant Based Proteins January 2018; Technomic On the Menu February 2018

2 Simmons 12-month Survey Trend Data, Top Trends in Fresh Prepared IRI 2017

