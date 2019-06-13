New Book- Journeys Across The Globe With An Inspiring "Everyday Philanthropist"

PROVENCE, France, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A thought-provoking, inspiring, and honest account of one woman's extraordinary journey – a story of one's calling to discover her passions and her amazing pilgrimage – is told in Jumping The Picket Fence, 2nd Ed. (Lotuslight Publishing, June 2019). Her transformation would lead her around the globe, starting a foundation, and raising awareness and funding for people fighting for basic human rights. Her tale no doubt will move others to connect to humanity and to find their purpose within it.

Back in the summer of 2000, Lydia finds herself at the top of her game professionally, yet on the verge of an emotional breakdown. She quits her job and persuades her husband John to bring their young family on an inspirational path around the world in search of more meaning. The family moves from Orlando to a quiet village in the South of France where they discover the joys of leading a simpler life. Reconnecting with her early childhood dreams of humanitarian work, Lydia's adventures then take her further from the comforts of home as the young family travels extensively to areas lacking access to education and opportunity.

"I believe we are all on a journey of exploration – one that will take us each on amazingly beautiful and varied paths," says Lydia.

Her book takes us through shelters for children across India, into the jungles of Costa Rica, Southeast Asia and Venezuela, and to China where the Deans adopt their third child. Lydia experiences her deepest life epiphanies as she meets people and programs, quietly and courageously fighting against injustices. Believing that our collective small personal actions can make a difference towards a greater whole, she and a devoted team launch GoPhilanthropic Foundation, www.gophilanthropic.org, a non-profit devoted to strengthening the voice of community-based organizations providing access to education, healthcare and basic human rights around the world.

Lydia shares her insights on:

What it's like to uproot your family to live overseas without a game plan.

How to address one's search for deeper meaning and fulfillment.

What it's like to confront the world's problems in person.

How each of us can play an active role in the global issues– not just by giving money, but in sharing our time and hearts.

Jumping The Picket Fence paints a beautiful portrait of inner angst and the reward of pursuing the unknown. Lydia's story will likely wake up the nagging spirit inside of you that is looking for more.

Contact Information : Media Connect

Brian Feinblum 212-583-2718 brian.feinblum@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Lydia Dean