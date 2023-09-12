NEW BOOK - NAVIGATING CAREER NEGOTIATIONS - HELPS MOTIVATED CAREER PROFESSIONALS NEGOTIATE THE COMPENSATION THEY DESERVE AND REALIZE THE TRUE POTENTIAL OF THEIR CAREERS

Employment attorney Howard Matalon and former Fortune 500 marketing executive-turned entrepreneur Heather Matalon share actionable insights, negotiation tips and common mistakes to avoid when advocating for yourself on your career journey

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Should I leave my current job? Should I share my salary history with a prospective employer? Should I negotiate a job offer or take what I am given? Every minute of the day, well-educated, successful, and motivated professionals are asking themselves these questions and making poor decisions in response - often trading away their value in the process. But this trend is largely preventable. With their new book, Navigating Career Negotiations: How to Avoid a Lifetime of Getting Less Than You Deserve, Howard Matalon and Heather Matalon have set out to help even the savviest professionals address these challenges and advocate for themselves with any employer while letting go of the fear, anxiety, and uncertainty that often come with a career change.

Each of the ten chapters addresses a key question or misconception common amongst motivated career professionals, all of which Howard has heard echoed countless times throughout his multi-decade career as an employment attorney.

Howard and Heather have devoted their careers to helping employees maximize their own career journeys, earn more money and benefits, secure optimal titles and avoid burnout in the process. Penned as a complement to NAV, their recently launched digital career optimization and advocacy company, Navigating Career Negotiations will put readers in the driver's seat of their career, regardless of whether they are just starting out or are seasoned executives. By sharing their combined expertise and experiences, this husband-and-wife team are arming professionals with the toolkit they need to level the playing field between employer and employee to get the position, recognition, and compensation they deserve.

For years, career professionals have struggled to find trusted, reliable resources to guide them in a job market controlled almost exclusively by the employer. That changes today.

Navigating Career Negotiations is available for purchase via Amazon, in both Kindle and paperback versions.

About the authors

Howard Matalon is an equity partner of OlenderFeldman LLP in charge of the firm's Employment Practices and Litigation Group. Howard is an accomplished legal advisor with thirty years of experience offering precision guidance and cost-effective solutions in human capital management to employers and executives alike in a cutting-edge "360-degree" practice across the United States. He received a Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®) certification from the HR Certification Institute (HRCI). Howard also coaches select executives in their hiring and separation negotiations, the vast majority of whom are women. Howard received his Bachelor of Arts from Brandeis University and his JD from Boston University Law School.

Heather Matalon's career has spanned consumer marketing, corporate communications, and information technologies at major corporations where she made it a point to concentrate on the "underdog" a decision that allowed her to make a big impact on smaller and lesser-known businesses and brands. She remained steadfastly committed to small businesses as she moved on from the corporate world to more entrepreneurial companies later in her career. Heather received her Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University and her MBA from The Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management.

In June 2023, Howard and Heather launched NAV, a digital career optimization and advocacy tool for motivated professionals. Utilizing proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence, NAV offers a unique scoring system that reveals key benchmarks of an employee's existing role to let them know exactly when it's time to move on.

