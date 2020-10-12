New Book Aims to Remind Readers That Anyone Can Be MVPs in All Areas of Life

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "In life, you will face challenges. The 'big question' is how do you respond?" Peter Giant Bowleg invites readers to reflect on this query within the pages of his new book, "Most Valuable Player" ( published by Xlibris ).

This work of fiction tells the story of Julian "JB" Baxter, star of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team and a multi-millionaire young man. His world once revolved around Samantha White, the school's head cheerleader and the lady of his dreams in High School. They stayed true to each other during their freshman and sophomore years until "the incident" happened and Julian's life is forever changed.

Julian had always treated Samantha with love, respect and care. Now, hurt to the core by his partner's unfaithfulness, he decides to use this realization as "fuel" to propel him to the rim for powerful dunks. He works hard, practiced and practiced. He vows to take revenge by becoming the best basketball player that he could be.

"Most Valuable Player" is a story of triumph against challenges and adversities. The book aims to inspire readers to believe in themselves and continue taking the necessary steps to achieve their dreams.

"A lot of people today only see 'MVP' or success in athletics and sports," the author states. "(I want readers) to see that there is an MVP in each of us."

"Most Valuable Player"

By Peter Giant Bowleg

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 230 pages | ISBN 9781984584564

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 230 pages | ISBN 9781984584557

E-Book | 230 pages | ISBN 9781984584540

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dreamer, encourager, loner, the smiling man in black and believer are some of the ways Peter Giant Bowleg is known for. His book "…What Are Your Dreams…?" are his thoughts and ideas of bringing a change to the way Black and minority young people and adults see themselves.

He has also written "Run To The Light," a book of poetry and short stories designed to uplift. His action and adventure story "Black Eagle – STAND…," along with his Book of Poetry and Inspirational Short Stories "Run To The Light," are all available at amazon.com.

He "Loves" to write and has fifteen other books already completed and awaiting publishing. The other books include Children's stories, Romance, Advice and other Fictional stories. Peter Bowleg has a dream of setting up a podcast and working to "Listen to, Encourage, Inspire and Uplift others" for the rest of his life. Visit www.peterbowleg.com for more details.

Contact:

Peter Giant Bowleg

Black Eagle Group LLC

Phone: [770]-310-3727

Phone: [229]-715-7205

Email: [email protected]

(When requesting a Review Copy, Please Provide a Street Address)

SOURCE Peter Giant Bowleg

Related Links

http://www.peterbowleg.com

