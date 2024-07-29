NEW BOOK ALERT: 'SAVE AMERICA' BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ABOUT THE BOOK

President Trump's new book "SAVE AMERICA" to be released in September Post this

In "SAVE AMERICA," which is being published by Winning Team Publishing, President Donald J. Trump offers an unparalleled look into his four years as the 45th President of the United States, and a vision for his next term! "SAVE AMERICA" is filled with iconic moments from the first Trump Administration.

From Historic Summits with World Leaders to candid scenes from the White House, every photo has been selected by President Trump, alongside his words, which provide insight into what will shape his next four years in office.

"SAVE AMERICA" is the only book which highlights the past, and offers a roadmap for the future directly from President Donald J. Trump!

STATEMENT FROM WINNING TEAM PUBLISHING

"We are thrilled to be publishing President Donald Trump's third book, 'SAVE AMERICA.' As one of the all time best-selling authors, President Trump's newest book 'SAVE AMERICA' is the only photo book which highlights the past, and offers a roadmap for the future directly from President Donald J. Trump!" - Sergio Gor, CEO

Other recent authors by Winning Team Publishing: Charlie Kirk, Peter Navarro, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kari Lake.

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP

"I'm pleased to announce my new Book, 'SAVE AMERICA.' As everyone knows, the first two, 'Our Journey Together' and, 'Letters to Trump,' have been spectacular successes, and this is the BEST OF ALL, especially in light of the fact that we are now living in a Failing Nation, but it will not be failing for long. We will soon MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE

"SAVE AMERICA" will be available nationwide on September 3, 2024, including at WinningPublishing.com, Books-A-Million, Amazon, Walmart, and everywhere else books are sold.

CONTACT:

For any questions, please contact Connor Hickey:

[email protected]

SOURCE Winning Team Publishing