New Book and Comprehensive Training Course Transforming 911 Telecommunication

News provided by

Equature

05 Dec, 2023, 14:30 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for emergency response services, Equature proudly announces the release of its groundbreaking book, "Recruit to Responder." It is accompanied by our extensive new 40-hour basic telecommunicator training course. This innovative package is designed to elevate the skills and readiness of personnel in 911 centers, marking a new era in emergency response management.

"Recruit to Responder" is more than a book; it is a blueprint for success in the high-stakes world of emergency communications. Authored by Cherie Bartram, an industry expert with years of experience as a PSAP director, the book delves into the core competencies required to excel as a 911 telecommunicator. It offers valuable insights and practical knowledge, making it an essential read for new recruits and seasoned professionals alike.

Complementing the book, Equature's comprehensive training course covers a wide range of topics crucial for effective emergency communication. Spanning 40 hours, the course includes immersive training in areas such as crisis management, effective communication, technology utilization, and stress management. Designed by experts with years of field experience, the course ensures that telecommunicators are not just trained, but are transformed into skillful responders capable of managing any emergency with calmness and efficiency.

"The combination of 'Recruit to Responder' and our telecommunicator course represents our commitment to excellence in emergency response," said Cherie Bartram. "We believe this integrated approach will significantly enhance the capabilities of 911 centers, ultimately leading to faster, more effective emergency responses and saved lives."

The book and the course are available now. For more information, or to register for the course, please visit www.equature.com.

At Equature, our mission is to enhance public safety communications and response through exceptional technology and continuous learning. Equature provides innovative solutions that empower emergency services, ensuring swift and effective responses to critical situations. Equature's unwavering dedicated commitment guides us as we strive to build a safer world for all through the evolution of public safety technology.

Contact: Tiffany Chan

Partner Manager

tchan@equature.com

SOURCE Equature

Also from this source

Equature Announces Expansion of 911 Dispatcher Training with New Courses and Instructors

Equature Announces Expansion of 911 Dispatcher Training with New Courses and Instructors

Equature, a leading provider of 911 technologies, announces plans to expand its 911 telecommunicator training program. The enhanced training features ...
Introducing "Viewpoints": A Public Safety Podcast Powered by Equature

Introducing "Viewpoints": A Public Safety Podcast Powered by Equature

Public safety professionals nationwide are invited to gain fresh perspectives and valuable insights through "Viewpoints", a podcast proudly powered...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.