New Book Argues Medicaid Is America's Most Powerful Engine for Healthcare Innovation

New book distills frontline lessons from Medicaid into a fresh perspective on health policy innovation

Already a bestseller, the book is earning praise from prominent national healthcare leaders

A public launch event in Gainesville, Florida, will introduce the book and its ideas to the community

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when faith in public institutions is wavering, a new book challenges one of healthcare's most entrenched assumptions that innovation comes primarily from the private sector. In Public Startup: How America's Least Likely Government Program Became Its Boldest Experiment, physician-scientist and health policy leader Dr. Christopher R. Cogle argues that Medicaid, often dismissed as slow and bureaucratic, has become one of the nation's most dynamic laboratories of health policy innovation.

Cover of Public Startup: How America’s Least Likely Government Program Became Its Boldest Experiment by Christopher R. Cogle, featuring a ladder rising from a tangled red tape knot and a gold ‘National Bestseller’ badge.

Drawing on decades of experience as a University of Florida professor and state Medicaid chief medical officer, Cogle brings readers inside real patient stories, policy battles, and state-led experiments reshaping care delivery.

"Some of the most important breakthroughs in American healthcare aren't coming from Silicon Valley," said Cogle. "They're happening inside public systems, under pressure, with limited resources, and with real lives at stake."

The book introduces three counterintuitive ideas: that solutions for the most vulnerable often become the standard for everyone; that public servants are quietly testing bold new models of care; and that programs like Medicaid do more than provide a safety net after people fall–they help rebuild lives and strengthen communities. Public Startup illustrates these ideas through Medicaid examples across the country, including Louisiana's subscription-based "Netflix model" for hepatitis C treatment and Oregon's coordinated care system that integrates physical, behavioral, and social services.

Already a bestseller, the book has earned praise from national leaders. Debra Houry, MD, former CDC Chief Medical Officer, called it "a source of hope at a moment when trust in public health is under strain." Jessica Lee, MD, CEO of the Maven Project and former CMS Medicaid leader, described it as "an important and timely contribution." Christopher F. Koller, former President of the Milbank Memorial Fund, praised its insight into public program innovation.

Dr. Cogle has spent more than 20 years at the University of Florida, leading pioneering research from blood stem cell discoveries to first-in-human clinical trials, while also helping shape state and national health policy. His work has been recognized by the National Academy of Medicine, Harvard Business School, and the American Cancer Society.

A public launch event will be held on March 19, 2026, in Gainesville, Florida.

Public Startup is now available at local bookstores, cogle.com, and major online retailers.

Media Contact:

Kerry Skemp

[email protected]

831-217-3766

SOURCE Cogle Media Group, LLC