New Book, "Awaken, My Child," Celebrates the Gift of Life

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With his latest book, "Awaken, My Child," Author David A Gibbs asserts that there is no superhero more worthy of accolades than the SUPERHERO called mother.

Awaken, My Child is 125-page book/ journal, now available in print versions at Amazon.com.

Awaken, My Child

www.amazon.com/Awaken-My-Child-David-Gibbs/dp/B09GJKXXVH

"A mother is bestowed with a myriad of superpowers, the greatest among them is the gift of life," says Gibbs.

AWAKEN, MY CHILD offers a glimpse to another of those superpowers - the superpower of the spoken word. Gibbs delivers a heartwarming message to Mothers about the power of their words. More importantly, he explains how the spoken word becomes the seeds to the child's mind garden.

"Awaken, My Child" celebrates and affirms the impact of a mother on her child by her spoken words. Further, the Author asserts that the seeds of the spoken word, whether sown with love, indifference, rejection or acceptance, become an integral part of the self-fulfilling prophecy of their child.

Awaken, My Child is truly a one-of-a-kind book! This unique dual-purpose book/journal offers a beautiful message of love and affirmation to be read to the precious gift on the way and beyond to begin planting the seeds of love in the mind garden of their child. Additionally, the book provides the expectant mother a space to journal her unique moments and milestones by providing cues for journaling the SUPERHEROES unique journey underway. Although, a great book for expectant mothers to be, Awaken, My Child is the perfect shared bedtime read for children of all ages

About the Author

David A Gibbs was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio and currently lives in Fort Pierce, FL. His previous book, Humbug To Happiness – Breaking the Chains of the Past, was published in 2018.

To schedule an Interview and Media Contact:

David Gibbs, [email protected]

Phone # 772- 971-3916

SOURCE David A Gibbs