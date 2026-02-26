New book 'Be a Lion, Then B'eat Me!' challenges conventional education, redefines learning as a lifelong human skill

Dr. Monya Haddadi introduces a new framework for understanding learners and the psychology behind success

TIFLET, Morocco, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when global education systems face rising mental-health crises, disengaged students, and widening gaps between learning and real life, Dr. Monya Haddadi offers a timely and provocative contribution with her book, "Be a Lion, Then B'eat Me! Philosophizing Education to Earn Life; All Ages Matter!" (published by Balboa Press).

Blending neuroscience, psychology, sociology, education theory and lived experience, the book challenges conventional views of schooling by making a clear distinction between education as a system and learning as a craft. Haddadi argues that while systems may fail, learning remains a constant human capacity. Learning, she explains, can occur inside schools or beyond them, in varied environments and circumstances. What matters most is the learner's ability to understand their situation, identify with it and actively work through its challenges.

Drawing on her own journey as a high-performing yet non-conventionally supported student, Haddadi expands the conversation beyond "one-size-fits-all" education. She introduces new classifications of learners —FSL, FSL-PHILIC, JPML, and JPML-PHILIC — offering readers a new lens for understanding behavior, motivation, resilience, and struggle both inside and outside formal learning environments. She also provides practical grids, tables, and strategies to help individuals navigate hostile or restrictive learning environments, including those affected by bullying, poor teacher-student relationships, or systemic inequality.

"When the opponent is yourself, the judge is your mind, and the victim is your future self," the author states. "Today's decisions are tomorrow's circumstances — so make your decisions a shining reflection of your future circumstances. This book serves as both a mirror and a guide, making it a valuable tool for anyone seeking clarity, growth, and meaningful connections in today's ever-evolving world."

"Be a Lion, Then B'eat Me! Philosophizing Education to Earn Life; All Ages Matter!"

By Dr. Monya Haddadi

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 178 pages | ISBN 9798765251539

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 178 pages | ISBN 9798765251522

E-Book | 178 pages | ISBN 9798765251515

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Monya Haddadi is a neuropsychologist, educator, researcher, and mental-health advocate. She holds academic training in biology, sociology, neuroscience, and education, with additional specialization in positive psychology, therapy techniques, and character analysis. She has taught across multiple educational levels and is the author of numerous scientific papers addressing autism, stress, education, sociology, and neuropsychology. Originally from Tiflet, Morocco, a culturally rich rural region, Haddadi is actively involved in mental-health and youth-development initiatives with local and international organizations. She is also a content creator focused on spreading evidence-based mental-health strategies and practical tools for personal growth. "Be a Lion, Then B'eat Me! Philosophizing Education to Earn Life; All Ages Matter!" represents her most comprehensive work to date, uniting science, philosophy, and lived experience into a new vision for learning and human development.

