New Book 'Be a Real Model-Actor' Shares Helpful Insights About Entertainment Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Trinwith, an author based in Manhattan, has released a new book, "Be a Real Model-Actor," published by Barnes & Noble Press. Throughout its pages, the book offers helpful insights about the skills and knowledge needed to embark on a successful career in the entertainment industry.

"If you dream about becoming an award-winning actor, supermodel or Miss Teen USA, for example, my new book shares a range of beneficial information that will help you as you begin to navigate this new, exciting journey," Trinwith said.

Cover of Be A Real Model-Actor, The Golden era of New digital revolution of Hollywood entertainments powerful work industry

Trinwith was born in Monterey, California, and is dedicating her book to her father, William Trinwith.

