New Book “Between Us” Shares Deeply Personal Stories From 45 Sociologists Focused On The Healing Power Of Sociology

Co-Edited By Sociologists Marika Lindholm and Elizabeth Anne Wood, the Collection Includes Stories From Harry Edwards, Pepper Schwartz, and More, Showing That Sociology Provides Tools to Maintain Our Mental Health and Improve Our Communities in These Difficult Times

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sociologists Marika Lindholm (Ph.D.) and Elizabeth Anne Wood (Ph.D.) are excited to announce their new book, Between Us: Healing Ourselves and Changing the World Through Sociology , available now for pre-order and to be released on June 5th, 2024. Co-edited by Lindholm and Wood and published by The University of Chicago Press, this book is a collection of 45 eclectic and emotionally powerful stories making the novel claim that thinking sociologically can help us heal and change not only on a societal level, but also as individuals.

Between Us offers sociological tools through a non-academic approach that is accessible far beyond a classroom. Contributors to Between Us include civil rights activist and Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of California, Berkeley, Harry Edwards; relationship expert for Married At First Sight and Professor of Sociology at the University of Washington, Pepper Schwartz; Maurice P. During '22 Professor Emerita of Demographic Studies, Sociology & Public Affairs at Princeton University, Marta Tienda; author of Long Live Queer Nightlife and Professor of Sociology, Canada Research Chair in Urban Sexualities at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Amin Ghaziani; incoming President of the American Sociological Association (ASA) and Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor of Arts & Sciences, Vice Dean for Faculty Development and Diversity, and Professor of Sociology at Washington University in St. Louis, Adia Harvey Wingfield; and prominent critical race theorist and James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of Sociology at Duke University, Eduardo Bonilla-Silva. For the full list of contributors, click here .

"Discovering sociology gave my life purpose," says co-editor Marika Lindholm. "Instead of feeling hopeless and helpless, I found strength in understanding the social structures that constrain and hurt us. I'm grateful to our contributors for telling their stories with honesty and vulnerability because now more than ever we need paths toward healing and change."

The essays in this collection reflect a diverse range of voices and experiences, representing different ages, races, regions, sexualities, genders, and more. Whether the story describes grocery shopping with an adult son with autism, experiencing indoctrination into a cult as a young woman, learning how to care for one's own hair using YouTube, or finding communities where being queer is valued, each showcases sociological concepts that can help us understand ourselves and the world we live in. Established scholars and emerging voices prove that plain language and vulnerable storytelling can convey the power of sociology.

"I've always believed that sociology helped save my life and can do the same for others," says co-editor Elizabeth Anne Wood. "With sociology, we can not only understand why our circumstances affect us the way they do, but also figure out how to make meaningful change in our lives, our communities, and our world."

Between Us: Healing Ourselves and Changing the World Through Sociology is available through Amazon , The University of Chicago Press , and online and in store at select major and independent book retailers. For more information about the book, please click here .

ABOUT MARIKA LINDHOLM (Ph.D.)

Marika Lindholm (Ph.D.) is a sociologist and co-editor of the upcoming book, Between Us: Healing Ourselves and Changing the World Through Sociology. She taught courses on inequality, diversity, and gender at Northwestern University for over a decade, and is also the founder of social platform ESME, Empowering Solo Moms Everywhere, dedicated to empowering a broad demographic of women who, despite differences in age, race, culture, and route to motherhood, are bound together in a conscious coalition that is strong, proud, and dedicated to their children. Lindholm is also a co-editor of the award-winning anthology We Got This: Solo Mom Stories of Grit, Heart, and Humor, a poignant and unflinchingly honest collection—written by seventy-five Solo Mom writers, including Amy Poehler, Anne Lamott, Mary Karr, and Elizabeth Alexander—that celebrates Solo Moms.

ABOUT ELIZABETH ANNE WOOD (Ph.D.)

Elizabeth Anne Wood (Ph.D.) is a sociologist, writer, and death doula. She is co-editor of the upcoming book, Between Us: Healing Ourselves and Changing the World Through Sociology and Professor of Sociology at Nassau Community College in Garden City, NY, where she has also served as Department Chair, and Acting Dean of Instruction at Nassau Community College. She earned her Ph.D. at Brandeis University in 1999 for a study of gender, power, and social interaction in strip clubs, and has written critically about sexuality and society ever since. Elizabeth is also Senior Strategist for The Woodhull Freedom Foundation, the nation's only human rights organization working full time to protect sexual freedom as a fundamental human right. Elizabeth's debut memoir, Bound: A Daughter, a Domme and an End-of-Life Story (She Writes Press, 2019) explores themes of sexuality, illness, aging, and the dysfunctions of the U.S. healthcare system.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO PRESS

Since its origins in 1890 as one of the three main divisions of the University of Chicago, the Press has embraced as its mission the obligation to disseminate scholarship of the highest standard and to publish serious works that foster public understanding, provide an authoritative foundation for informed dialogue, and enrich the diversity of cultural life. Our publications actively engage with timely issues and debates and are written by authors who are the foremost experts in their fields. Through our books and journals, we seek not only to advance scholarly conversation within and across traditional disciplines but, in keeping with the University of Chicago's experimental tradition, to help define new areas of knowledge and intellectual endeavor.

