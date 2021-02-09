New Book Blasts Business Blather, Teaches Clear, Concise, High-Impact Communications

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lose the pretentious language, bewildering jargon, annoying acronyms, and numbing wordiness plaguing business and marketing communications today, and start writing and speaking with clarity, brevity and impact.

So says the new book Business Blather: Stop Using Words That Sound Good But Say Nothing! by business communications expert, award-winning copywriter and seven-time author Jerry McTigue.

Business Blather: Stop Using Words That Sound Good But Say Nothing! by Jerry McTigue

Citing numerous examples of entrenched writing and speaking conventions that produce ineffectual corporate babble, McTigue demonstrates how each excerpt can be expressed in a more powerful and incisive way.

The book goes on to show readers how they can apply their newly learned skills to a variety of business and marketing communications, including LinkedIn profiles, websites, emails, social media and print ads, presentations, press releases, white papers, and more.

Designed to be a quick-reading and entertaining reference, Business Blather attempts to reverse an almost cultish reliance on the ambiguous language and esoteric buzzwords that have dominated corporate discourse for decades.

"Whether you're a college student preparing to venture out into the business world, a CEO at the height of your career, or anyone in-between," says McTigue, "this companion guide will help you break free from the universal grip of business blather that confounds audiences rather than informs them."

Ronni Burns, Professor of Business Communication at NYU Stern School of Business, writes: "This book is a wonderful reminder of the impact of using simple, powerful language, whether it's in your emails, LinkedIn profile, or business mission."

Business Blather: Stop Using Words That Sound Good But Say Nothing! is available in both paperback and Kindle editions at https://amzn.to/2XMVn0E where visitors can take a "Look Inside."

