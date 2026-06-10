New Book Breaks Down God's Plan for the "End of the Age" to Warn About the Difficult Times Ahead

Author shares explanation of the "pattern of seven," and emphasizes the importance of overcoming through spiritual endurance

BRADENTON, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book argues that history is on a countdown based on an ancient "pattern of seven." The final seven years of this present age will feature six years of deception, warfare, economic collapse, and persecution and death for many true followers of Jesus Christ. After that there will be a final single year of direct divine judgment on the whole world. It offers a clear, step-by-step timeline of how the power structure will change from human government to God's direct rule of this earth through His Son, Jesus.

“The Great and Awesome Day of the Lord: The Opening of the Scroll” by Paul Kalbach

In "The Great and Awesome Day of the Lord," author Paul Kalbach provides a specific time frame when the Lord will intervene directly to reclaim ownership of the earth and establish His kingdom. He contends that the final seven years of human history consist of six years characterized by human and satanic activity, followed by a final seventh year that is exclusively the "Day of the Lord."

"I want to help understand God's plan and warn of the extremely important and difficult times ahead," said Kalbach. "God gave us this information and timing so we will be alert and ready and help spread the gospel in those times."

Kalbach lays out a series of conflicts and events, culminating in the "Battle of Armageddon," which Kalbach pairs with the Gog and Magog war of Ezekiel 38–39, demonstrating that these descriptions represent the exact same catastrophic end-time event. This climactic battle results in the complete, supernatural destruction of the Antichrist's forces by a simple word from Jesus Christ, which cleanses the earth and officially transitions the planet into the "millennial kingdom."

"We cannot afford to not know or to ignore what the Bible teaches on these times," said Kalbach. "In this study, we will see that the scriptures are very clear that those of us believers living at that time will not be outside observers of these events. Living believers will be fully engaged with these events with life and death on the line."

"The Great and Awesome Day of the Lord: The Opening of the Scroll"

By Paul Kalbach

ISBN: 9798385052066 (softcover); 9798385052073 (hardcover); 9798385052059 (e-book)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Paul Kalbach received a degree in math from Michigan State University, Lansing, Mi., and has a background in electronics, math, and computers. As an entrepreneur, he helped create and build two successful companies: Program Products, Inc. and AvantLink.com. He has spent many years studying and teaching end-times prophecy, relying on Scripture. To learn more, please visit www.paulkalbachbooks.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press