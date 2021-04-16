New Book by Ashley Rhodes-Courter, LCSW
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former foster child turned New York Times and International Bestselling Author, Ashley Rhodes-Courter, LCSW has released her debut children's picture book, SAM IS MY SISTER, about her three children—one of whom is transgender. In the book, Evan loves being big brother to Sam and Finn. They do everything together―go fishing, climb trees, and play astronauts. But lately, Evan notices that he and Sam don't look like brothers anymore. Sam wants to have long hair, and even asks to wear a dress on the first day of school. As time goes by, Evan comes to understand why Sam wants to look like a girl―because Sam is a girl. Sam is transgender. And just like always, Sam loves to dream with Evan and Finn about going to the moon together. Based on one family's real-life experiences, this heartwarming story of a girl named Sam and the brothers who love and support her will resonate with readers everywhere.
"SAM IS MY SISTER is a sensitive, heartwarming, honest, and beautifully illustrated story that shines a light on siblings and how their unconditional love plays a special and invaluable role in the life of a child who is transgender." – Jazz Jennings
