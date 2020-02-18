New Book by Cindy Rae Mogil-Cooley exposes the nation's deadliest over-the-counter and prescribed addiction crisis in our history

About The Book: Engages 2.1 million over-the-counter and 10 million prescription drug abusers and families on the drug addiction journey and how to recover from the nation's largest epidemic it has ever seen. The book launch comes in the wake of increased Opioid addictions. The purpose of this book is to give readers the hope for lasting addiction recovery.

Swallowing A Bitter Pill, How Prescription and Over-The-Counter Drug Abuse is Ruining Lives – My Story (second edition) is a moving account by the author on the prescription addiction process at different stages. After accidentally killing a young man in 1973 while driving sober at the time, Mogil-Cooley began abusing multiple mood-altering prescriptions for nearly 20 years never sharing her traumatic story to a therapist for several years until 1997 when she finally received the treatment therapy she desperately needed and began her process of recovery.

Speaking about the book, the author, Mogil-Cooley- an advocate and key-note speaker to healthcare professionals, the pharmaceutical industry, support groups, and state legislatures said,

"It is quite rare to find someone talking about over-the-counter addictions and accountability each of us have in our own recovery journey. My second edition book gives current statistical information that tells readers how Opioids and other mood-altering prescriptions are addicting thousands and killing others."

About the author

Cindy Rae Mogil-Cooley is a National Addiction and Family Recovery Coach. She launched Prescriptions Anonymous in 1998, the first support group for aftercare treatment of prescription and over-the-counter drug abusers in the United States. Mogil-Cooley is also an advocate and key-note speaker to healthcare professionals, and state legislatures with state Opioid Task Forces. Her mission is to reach millions of people who are still afflicted with pill addiction using her voice of comfort, recovery coaching, and exposing pill addictions nationally.

