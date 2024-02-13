New Book by Co-Founder of $28 Billion Investment Fund Reveals the U.S. Government's Hidden Plan to Control Bitcoin, Gold, and World Currencies

News provided by

Amplify Publishing Group

13 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite popular belief, the greatest product of all time is not the iPhone, Coca-Cola, or sliced bread. According to a new book from Amplify Publishing, the product that actually outsells all other products in recorded history is the U.S. dollar. The Federal Reserve's number one job is to protect and promote its number one product. The U.S. dollar must be protected from all competitors—such as gold, Bitcoin, and even the Chinese yuan. There is a secret war going on for the future of money. The U.S.A is winning, and with this powerful guidebook—you can too.

Continue Reading
"Dollars, Gold, and Bitcoin: The Fed's Hidden Agenda and How to Profit from It" is available now from Amazon.
"Dollars, Gold, and Bitcoin: The Fed's Hidden Agenda and How to Profit from It" is available now from Amazon.

Published today, Dollars, Gold, and Bitcoin: The Fed's Hidden Agenda and How to Profit from It, written by John S. Pennington Jr. who co-founded a $28 billion family of investment funds, increases your probability of success in business and investing by revealing the hidden agenda of the world's most powerful bank. It is available now on Amazon and Audible.com.

In 1933, the U.S. Government confiscated all gold bullion from its citizens. Our grandparents' generation could go to jail for having five gold coins in their pocket. Why? Because the Federal Reserve needed to take control and ensure that the U.S. dollar would be the top world reserve currency.

Now, in 2024, the next big change has become clear—digital money. The U.S. government's plan to control the rise of Bitcoin as well as the BRICS countries is already in motion.

Ensure you're on the winning side by taking preventive measures and utilizing the in-depth knowledge contained in this book. It will elevate your game to a higher level of thinking with financial strategies and real problem-solving skills.

Mr. Pennington has spent years watching the efforts of the Fed to protect the U.S. dollar and has learned invaluable lessons from it. Now, he shares his profound knowledge with readers in what he calls "the ultimate handbook for making billion-dollar decisions.".

Understanding how the future of money will be played allows the balance of wealth to be tilted in your favor.  Dollars, Gold, and Bitcoin is available now. Learn more at www.JohnSPenningtonJr.com.

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group

Also from this source

Amplify Publishing Presents "Prepare for Impact": A Game-Changing Sales & Leadership Book by Ryan and Chad Estis

Amplify Publishing Presents "Prepare for Impact": A Game-Changing Sales & Leadership Book by Ryan and Chad Estis

Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of "Prepare for Impact: Driving Growth & Serving Others Through The Principles Of...
FROM TWO SPACE WARFARE EXPERTS COMES A BLUEPRINT FOR FIGHTING AND WINNING WARS IN OUTER SPACE

FROM TWO SPACE WARFARE EXPERTS COMES A BLUEPRINT FOR FIGHTING AND WINNING WARS IN OUTER SPACE

A groundbreaking guidebook for fighting and winning the upcoming wars in outer space was released today from space warfare experts Paul Szymanski and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.