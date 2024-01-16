New Book by Construction Industry Thought Leader Solves Capital Project Dysfunction

News provided by

Forbes Books

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

"Built to Fail" by Todd R. Zabelle is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built to Fail: Why Construction Projects Take So Long, Cost Too Much, and How to Fix It, by Todd R. Zabelle, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Continue Reading
Todd R. Zabelle releases Built to Fail with Forbes Books.
Todd R. Zabelle releases Built to Fail with Forbes Books.

Todd R. Zabelle has spent his career designing and building things. An expert in engineering, fabrication, and construction, his work is animated by the conviction that society depends on large-scale capital projects like ports, roads, power grids, and water systems. Yet, today these projects can barely get done.

With Built to Fail, Zabelle examines why so many capital works projects are routinely finished late and over budget, and why there is no vision or will to fix these challenges.

In Zabelle's diagnosis of the construction industry, outmoded approaches to production and management, myopic loyalty to Taylorism, and planning and administrative activities that stall designing and building have turned a once-generative industry into a bureaucratic boondoggle with a diminished public reputation.

"Capital projects are feats of human ingenuity and engineering that make modern life worth living," Zabelle said. "Dams control the flow of waterways, provide clean drinking water and hydroelectric power. Airports, highways, and train terminals facilitate the passage of innumerable people from one place to another and grease the wheels of global commerce. Power plants and other types of energy infrastructure keep the lights on, the factories churning, and society functioning smoothly. When they don't get built, we all suffer. And we all pay for it, in one way or another."

The solution Zabelle advances in Built to Fail is as big as the projects he seeks to fix. He advocates an innovative, forward-thinking approach to construction that leverages operations science and revolutionary advances in digital technology to cut through the red tape and deliver on-time and on-budget.

About Todd R. Zabelle

Todd R. Zabelle has dedicated his professional life to designing and building things. As the founder of several successful companies and a cofounder of the Project Production Institute, Zabelle is an internationally recognized leader in improving construction. His current company, Strategic Project Solutions Inc., has worked with some of the biggest names in both private industry and academia.

Zabelle has published numerous papers in technical journals on optimizing engineering, fabrication, and construction and presented at many conferences around the world. His work has been cited by notable authors and industry luminaries and earned him recognition in UK's Rethinking Construction in 1998, prepared for the then deputy prime minister.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts

Forbes Books Media Contact: Laura Grinstead, lgrinstead@forbesbooks.com

SOURCE Forbes Books

Also from this source

Creating More Affordable Homes Critical for Revitalizing the American Dream

Creating More Affordable Homes Critical for Revitalizing the American Dream

American Dream Come True: Why Affordable Housing Is Good Policy, Good Business, and Good for America, by Tony Bertoldi, is now available. The book is ...
Former Fortune 500 CEO Authors Guide for Simplifying Business

Former Fortune 500 CEO Authors Guide for Simplifying Business

deComplify: How Simplicity Drives Stability, Innovation, and Transformation, by Gary S. Michel, is now available. The book is published with Forbes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.