New Book by Daniel Pipes Challenges Conventional Wisdom about the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned historian and Middle East expert Daniel Pipes announces the release of his latest book, Israel Victory: How Zionists Win Acceptance and Palestinians Get Liberated, published by Wicked Son, an imprint of Post Hill Press. Tracing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to the 1880s, Pipes argues that the prolonged conflict between Palestinians and Israelis stems from two entrenched and opposing mentalities: Palestinian rejectionism and Israeli conciliation.

The prolonged conflict between Palestinians and Israelis stems from two entrenched and opposing mentalities. Post this Discover the insightful foreword by Danny Danon, Israel's next UN ambassador, in "Israel Victory" by Daniel Pipes. Learn how his insights can reshape the approach to this long-standing conflict.

Palestinian rejectionism is characterized by the negation of Jews, Judaism, Zionism, and Israel. It explains the Palestinians' enduring goal of genocide, their refusal to take yes for an answer, their unwillingness to seek improved living circumstances, and their determination to defame the Jewish state.

Zionist conciliation is characterized by the attempt to win Palestinian acceptance not by defeating Israel's enemy, but by enriching and placating it. Pipes argues against this anomalous Zionist approach, advocating instead the traditional method of ending a war—through victory: Palestinians give up, Israel wins.

In a brilliant essay that brings surprisingly fresh insights and original policy recommendations to a well-worn topic, Pipes draws lessons from past "peace process" failures, delves into the universal nature of defeat and victory, and offers practical advice on how Israel can win through minimal violence and maximal messaging. Both sides need an Israel Victory to break with entrenched, outdated mentalities. For Israel, it means acceptance, especially among Muslims and on the global Left. For the Palestinians, Israel Victory means liberation from a destructive obsession, enabling them finally to build a polity, economy, society, and culture worthy of their skills and ambitions.

Quote from Daniel Pipes: "The Palestinian-Israeli conflict will come to an acceptable conclusion only with a Palestinian sense of defeat. This book provides a roadmap for achieving victory with minimal violence and maximal messaging, ultimately benefiting both Israelis and Palestinians."

Foreword by Danny Danon: Danny Danon, a member of Israel's Knesset and Israel's next ambassador to the United Nations, contributes the foreword, emphasizing the importance of Pipes' insights in reshaping the approach to this long-standing conflict.

Endorsement from Robert Spencer, author of The Palestinian Delusion: The Catastrophic History of the Middle East Peace Process: "Winning wars is a lost art in the Western world. Not only has the United States not achieved victory since 1945, but the renowned Israeli security establishment has not done so since 1973. Daniel Pipes ably argues here that forcing one's enemy to accept defeat is essential for genuine security. Israel Victory is required reading for both the IDF and the State Department."

About the Book: Israel Victory meticulously documents the failure of conciliation policies and advocates for a return to the classic strategy of achieving peace through victory. Pipes combines historical analysis with contemporary insights, drawing lessons from past failures and offering practical recommendations for the future. The book also explores the psychological and cultural dimensions of the conflict, providing a deep understanding of the motivations and mindsets of both sides.

Publication Details:

Title : Israel Victory : How Zionists Win Acceptance and Palestinians Get Liberated

: Author : Daniel Pipes

: Publisher : Wicked Son (An imprint of Post Hill Press)

: Wicked Son (An imprint of Post Hill Press) Release Date : June 10, 2024

: Price : $35.00 Hardcover; $19.99 Softcover.

: Hardcover; Softcover. Available at: Amazon Link and major retailers

About the Author: Daniel Pipes is a prominent historian and commentator on Middle Eastern affairs. He has taught history at Harvard University and the University of Chicago, served on the State Department's Policy Planning Staff under President Reagan, administered Fulbright Fellowships, and founded the Middle East Forum. Pipes is recognized as one of Harvard University's 100 most influential living graduates and has authored nineteen books, including In the Path of God, Greater Syria, and The Rushdie Affair.

For media inquiries, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Daniel Pipes, please contact Ashley Perry at [email protected].

SOURCE Middle East Forum