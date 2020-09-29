New Book by Danielle K. Roberts Helps Boomers Avoid the Costliest Mistakes People Make with Medicare

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, some 10,000 people enroll in Medicare, the federal government's health insurance program for people 65 and over. And as they do so, thousands of baby boomers are making mistakes that can result in expensive penalties, hours of hassle, and even some unforeseen problems that can haunt them for the rest of their lives.

To make getting the best possible Medicare coverage easier, Medicare expert Danielle Kunkle Roberts has written 10 Costly Medicare Mistakes You Can't Afford to Make. In this new book, available in Kindle and paperback format from Roselane Publishing, Roberts exposes the most common pitfalls new Medicare beneficiaries unwittingly make and shares how to expertly avoid them.

Through her company, Boomer Benefits, she has helped more than 50,000 people make sense of Medicare and has seen what can go wrong in this confusing, complicated insurance program.

Never far from her mind, for example, is the engineer who came into her Fort Worth, Texas, office several years ago. She recalls, "He was preparing to retire from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and looking for guidance about his health coverage. He came into the conference room, tossed his copy of the 120-page Medicare and You Handbook onto the table in front of me, and said, 'I'm a relatively smart guy. You could even say that I build fighter jets for a living. But I actually feel dumber after attempting to read this. None of it makes a lick of sense to me.'"

In an interview, this Medicare expert can talk about:

What Medicare would look like under a Biden presidency or a second Trump presidency

What 30 million baby boomers get wrong during Medicare's open enrollment period

How to simplify the Medicare journey to five key decisions

10 expensive mistakes that could cost baby boomers thousands

How boomers can choose coverage that provides exactly what they expect it to, with no surprises

Praise for 10 Costly Medicare Mistakes

"Danielle is a go-to resource for all things Medicare. Her book does a terrific job of helping new Medicare beneficiaries bypass enrollment blunders that can cost them both money and heartache." — Diane Harris, deputy editor-in-chief of Newsweek

"Danielle takes readers on a clearly defined journey through the perilous world of Medicare, avoiding all the common hiccups that typically throw people off course." — Devin Carroll, author of Social Security Basics: 9 Essentials That Everyone Should Know

"I have been a financial advisor for over 25 years and am glad to finally have a resource on Medicare we can recommend to our clients. In 10 Costly Medicare Mistakes You Can't Afford to Make, Danielle lifts the veil of complexity and shines a light on best practices to help readers get the most out of Medicare from start to finish." — Eric D. Brotman, CFP®, CEO of BFG Financial Advisors, podcast host, and author of Don't Retire…Graduate!

About the Author

Danielle Kunkle Roberts is the co-founder of Boomer Benefits, which was named the 2019 Health Insurance Advisory Firm of the Year. Her agency has more than half a million social media followers. She is a National Social Security Advisor Certificate Holder, a member of the Forbes Finance Council, and the past president of the Fort Worth chapter of the National Association of Health Underwriters. She has appeared on more than 100 podcasts, radio shows, and television news segments and has been quoted by outlets such as CNBC.com, Fox Business and NBC News. 10 Costly Medicare Mistakes, a No. 1 Amazon Best-seller pre-publication, is her first book.

