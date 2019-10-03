New Book, By Dr. Brian P. Simon, Shows The Principles Of Financial Success -- And How To Succeed In Real Estate

SUFFOLK, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Can real estate – owning it, selling it, working in it – change your life the way it has for preacher-turned- real estate entrepreneur, Dr. Brian P. Simon?

A new book shows how all facets of real estate can spur wealth, success, and fulfillment, The Real Estate Journey: From Dreaming and Home Buying to Realty and Entrepreneurship (Morgan James Publishing).

"Anyone can grow wealth with real estate, via one aspect or another," claims Dr. Simon, who owns multiple real estate–related businesses, including construction, mortgage, and realty.

"Succeeding as an entrepreneur and real estate investor has much to do with the mind game and emotional endurance," he says.

There are scores of useful insights, tips, and strategies in his book, including pointers on:

How to be a prosperous entrepreneur.

How to buy your first home profitably.

What it takes to be a great real estate agent.

Why real estate is the best investment.

What it takes to manage your finances properly.

The Real Estate Journey (www.briansimon.com), dives into the multiple facets of real estate on both the personal and professional level to help readers succeed in unpacking their real estate dream, serving as a guide for those who want to get started on achieving their goals.

A serial entrepreneur the past 17 years, Dr. Simon honed his communication and leadership skills as a leadership coach and adjunct professor at Regent University School of Divinity.

For those struggling with believing that real estate is a viable option for building wealth, Dr. Simon offers reassurance that once people connect with their ambition, unpacking their dream and claiming their piece of the pie is simple with the guide and principles he supplies. With authentic leadership, Dr. Simon shares a realistic outlook for entrepreneurs by sharing his own failures and successes and invites real estate agents, every day investors, and entrepreneurial spirits alike to spread their entrepreneurial wings and fly.

For more information, please consult: https://bookmarketingbuzzblog.blogspot.com/2019/09/great-book-on-real-estate.html .

