New Book by Dr. Harlan Ullman Reveals "Massive Attacks of Disruption" And Not China or Russia--Are The Greatest Dangers To The US

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new MAD, Massive Attacks of Disruption—and not China or Russia—are the most immediate and greatest dangers to the nation, according to Dr. Harlan Ullman. But no one has recognized and thus acted to contain and prevent these potentially existential threats that, if left unchecked, will bring ruin to America and much of the planet according to Dr. Harlan Ullman.

Beyond traditional threats from states such as China and Russia and non-state actors employing violent extremism, can America's politics and political system withstand the assaults of the Fifth Horseman and the new MAD, Massive Attacks of Disruption? The Covid-19 pandemic, the January 6 insurrection and takeover of the US Capitol, SolarWinds cyber attacks, the Texas storms that cut power, and the blocking of the Suez Canal are harbingers of the new MAD. And the nation is unaware and unprepared to deal with them.

What must be done? First, we must recognize the potentially existential dangers posed by MAD. Second, we must reorganize government to meet these dangers. Third, we need new national security strategies to protect, defend, and mitigate these new threats. Fourth, we must create a private-public partnership in a national re-investment fund that can redress many of the risks of MAD.

In this transformative and highly innovative and provocative book, Dr. Harlan Ullman (Senior Advisor at Washington, DC's Atlantic Council and the prime author of "shock and awe") issues a dramatic warning about so far unrecognized existential dangers to the nation and offers a plan of action America must take if the Fifth Horseman and the new MAD are to be tamed or broken.

From the rivers of the Vietnam war to boardrooms and war rooms, Dr Ullman's advice has been sought on national security, defense and foreign policy. Creator of "shock and awe" and a "brains based approach to strategic thinking," "The Fifth Horseman" explains in crisp, precise terms why the US is at such grave risk to the new MAD and what must be done to change this dangerous trajectory.

