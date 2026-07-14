New Book by Enrolled Agent Nicole Davis Explains the IRS Offer in Compromise Process in Plain English

Settle for Less helps taxpayers understand what the IRS looks for before applying for a personal Offer in Compromise.

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing the IRS can feel overwhelming, especially when notices pile up, penalties grow, and tax relief advertisements make promises that may or may not apply to a taxpayer's real situation. Nicole Davis, Enrolled Agent and founder of D Tax Solutions, has released Settle for Less: An Enrolled Agent's Plain-English Guide to Understanding, Preparing, and Pursuing a Personal IRS Offer in Compromise, a new paperback book designed to help taxpayers better understand the personal IRS Offer in Compromise process before they apply, hire help, or give up too soon.

Nicole Davis Settle For Less

An Offer in Compromise is an IRS program that may allow eligible taxpayers to settle tax debt for less than the full amount owed. However, the program is not automatic and is not available to everyone. The IRS reviews each taxpayer's facts and circumstances, including ability to pay, income, expenses, and asset equity, before deciding whether an offer qualifies.

In Settle for Less, Davis explains the process in plain English, without false hope or confusing tax jargon. The book walks readers through what an Offer in Compromise really is, how to think about realistic eligibility, why tax filing compliance matters, what financial documents are usually needed, and which common mistakes can delay, weaken, or sink an offer.

"Many taxpayers hear the phrase 'settle for less' and assume the IRS Offer in Compromise is either an automatic solution or something completely out of reach," said Davis. "The truth is more practical. The IRS has rules, formulas, and documentation requirements. My goal with this book is to help people understand what the IRS is really looking for before they make a major decision."

The book is written for individuals who owe the IRS, have received notices, are facing pressure over back taxes, or are trying to decide whether an Offer in Compromise may be worth exploring. It is also intended for taxpayers who want to become more informed before speaking with a tax professional.

Inside the book, readers learn:

What an Offer in Compromise really is

How to tell whether they may be a realistic candidate

What income, expenses, and assets have to do with the offer

Why getting current with tax filings matters before applying

What documents to gather before completing the forms

Common mistakes that can delay or damage an offer

When to file themselves and when to seek professional help

Settle for Less is not a loophole book. It helps taxpayers understand the process before they decide what to do next. Settle for Less is available now on Amazon.

Amazon link:

https://www.amazon.com/Settle-Less-Plain-English-Understanding-Compromise/dp/B0H1RZFCG2/

About Nicole Davis

Nicole Davis is an Enrolled Agent and author of Settle for Less, a plain-English guide to understanding, preparing, and pursuing a personal IRS Offer in Compromise.

Media Contact

Paul Miller

D Tax Solutions

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SOURCE D Tax Solutions