New book by George Zimmer: I Guarantee It details the true and untold story of the founder of Men's Wearhouse

Over the course of forty years, Zimmer founded and created a company that not only profited across its 1,100+ storefronts but also put the frontline employees and loyal customers first. Offering bonus packages and generous sabbaticals, distributing $10 million dollars in college scholarships a year, and hosting black-tie holiday parties, the company was named one of the "100 best companies to work for" by Fortune magazine twelve times.

So, what exactly happened when Zimmer's handpicked board decided to terminate his employment? From the notable entrepreneur, marijuana advocate, and philanthropist, this is the true and untold story of the founder of Men's Wearhouse.

"George Zimmer is a legendary entrepreneur, a retailing rebel who created an iconic American brand. With great candor and insight, he shares his incredible story of heart and determination, wins and losses, and a commitment to stakeholder capitalism."

—Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce

"Over the decades, I've had to deal with George Zimmer on his sartorial expertise. I've always been a fan of his, and this book explains why."

—Willie Brown, former mayor of San Francisco

George Zimmer was the founder of The Men's Wearhouse clothing chain and CEO, board chair, and television spokesperson for the company for forty-one years. Under Zimmer, The Men's Wearhouse became the largest men's specialty chain in history with his famous slogan, "You're going to like the way you look. I guarantee it."

Zimmer was raised in Scarsdale, New York, where he showed an early aptitude for business, becoming a circulation manager for a local newspaper when he was still in high school, and later attending college at Washington University where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. Mr. Zimmer also played a crucial role as a pioneer and major financial contributor to California's Proposition 215 in 1996, the first successful statewide medicinal marijuana campaign in the United States. He lives in Oakland, California, where his primary philanthropic work is focused on the Oakland Zoo.

