New Book by Joel Lucky Reveals How to Build Maximum Muscle and Fitness Despite Age and Hectic Schedules

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Lucky, award winning personal trainer and lifelong fitness entrepreneur, is officially releasing his debut book Motivated and Fit: Strategies To Create A Tenacious Mindset And Astonishing Body At Any Age! The Get Write Publishing Book is available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Motivated and Fit provides readers an understanding of a little-known method for creating muscle, strength, and health called abbreviated training. Abbreviated training allows one to reach their genetic potential in the safest and most efficient manner possible. Preparing the mind for goal achievement and navigating through obstacles such as self-doubt and negative thinking are subjects that are also strongly addressed in Lucky's book.

"I have spent literally thousands of hours studying how the top physical culturists in the world built their bodies during the pre-steroid (prior to 1960) era," explains Lucky. "These incredible physiques were built with philosophies and programs that were very different and more effective than what most people use today. That is what this book is all about." Having worked with hundreds of personal training clients, Lucky boils down the essence of building a strong, muscular, healthy body. A sensible program that is easily adhered to is the key. As Lucky states in the book's introduction, "During the summer of 2018, I decided it was finally time for me to share what I learned with the world. As a 54 -year- old man with a wife and two teenage boys, and a job, I wanted to show everyone how to be their personal best, despite busy life circumstances and age!

Motivated and Fit is packed with information that demonstrates a unique blend of cutting-edge exercise and nutrition science melded with real-world, old-school weight-training methodology. An emphasis on utilizing simple routines with basic exercises is a resounding theme in the book, as well as the fact that having a great body does not require a huge time commitment. Motivated and Fit is full of information that most fitness enthusiasts have never seen, heard of, or experienced. Read a sample or purchase the book on Amazon.

