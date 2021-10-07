New Book by Kenneth Holmes Explores One Man's Perseverance through Adversity

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Why do people have to be identified by the color of their skin or where they come from?"

Kenneth L. Holmes has never felt comfortable labeling people White, Black, Asian, East Indian, American Indian, and Hawaiian etc. The world would be a better place if we started identifying people by their names instead of where they fit on the spectrum of the color wheel.

Author Book Cover

Keep Your Eye on the Prize (Creative Classics Publications US) shares one man's journey of belief that perseverance can conquer all – even racism.

Keep Your Eye on the Prize tells the story of how Ken L. Holmes persevered through racism, segregation, and discrimination to build a successful life for himself and his family. He was born into a family with a rich heritage that didn't allow the current cultural climate to label them, but instead they put action steps toward their dream for a better future. His father transplanted their family to an area of the United States where hard work and perseverance were rewarded with acknowledgement of achievement and a lifestyle that spoke of their success.

Keep Your Eye on the Prize is about more than one man's story. It offers hope by showing how perseverance can conquer a multitude of issues the United States, and the world, finds themselves mired in today. It's about having those difficult conversations and speaking up for the truth in real-time. It's about exposing the Facebook-brushed fairytale people want to believe and opening people's eyes to the struggles still faced in 2021. It's about enlightening and educating those who prefer to stay secluded from issues in the headlines.

Kenneth L. Holmes offer hope and encouragement. Keep Your Eye on the Prize was written to begin conversations that can, and will, heal racism in our country. A book that once picked up, you won't want to put down A book that will be shared with friends, colleagues, and family members. A book that will spark debate which will eventually open minds and hearts to achieve the dream that Kenneth L. Holmes had since he was a boy: "Why can't everyone be identified by their names instead of the color of their skin?"

Keep Your Eye on the Prize

One man's belief that perseverance can conquer all—even racism.

By Kenneth L. Holmes

Published by Creative Classics Publications US

Publication date: October 1, 2021

153 pages and includes photographs

Hardcover, $29.95

Paperback, $12.95

eBook, $9.95

Available on Amazon

