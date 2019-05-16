New Book By Leading Podiatrist Shows How To Have A Lifetime Of Pain-Free Foot Health

WOODSTOCK, N.Y., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingrown Toe Nail. Bunion. Gout. Arthritis. Foot and Toenail Fungus. Achilles Tendon. Hammer Toe. Diabetes. Twisted Ankle. Broken Foot.

These are some of the chronic conditions, injuries, and diseases that give tens of millions of Americans aches, pains, and stress in their feet daily. But you don't have to suffer any more.

A new book by a podiatrist of 35 years provides a handy, comprehensive, guide in plain English for anyone seeking to better understand how to care for their feet, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation tips.

Ask The Foot Doctor: Real-Life Answers To Enjoy Happy, Healthy, Pain-Free Feet (Morgan James Publishing, June 2019, ISBN: 9781642791983) is penned by Dr. Doug Tumen, founder of Hudson Valley Foot Associates (www.HVFA.com). Having treated tens of thousands of people, Dr. Tumen wrote this book to provide foot fundamentals so people of all ages can take smart steps implementing prevention and everyday care to their feet.

The average American will walk the globe four times over a lifetime, so they will need all of the help they can get. Each of our feet contains 26 bones, 33 joints, 107 ligaments, and 19 muscles. There's a lot that can go wrong over the course of many years.

"This book allows consumers to be empowered and get their foot in the door (pun intended) of providing a lifetime of support for their feet," says Dr. Tumen, who knows the importance of good footwear and being athletic, having run for 40 years and finishing nine marathons. "Whether you are a parent of a toddler just starting to walk, an athletic youth, a weekend sports warrior, or a senior citizen hoping to avoid or reduce the impact of aging on one's feet, this book allows you to take the next step, pain-free."

Ask The Foot Doctor is written with a question-and-answer format, easy-to-understand explanations, real-life patient stories, and a sense of humor.

"What I have learned over my 35 years in podiatry, is that each person's problem is unique to them," asserts Dr. Tumen, based in Kingston, New York. "This book will give you great answers and information, but sometimes, you will want to talk about your problem, ask more specific questions, and get personalized advice. Though his book answers 210 of the most commonly asked questions, if anyone wants to get answers to their pressing questions, they can ask away at question@askthefootdoctor.com."

