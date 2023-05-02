NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kelly Ann Winget announces the debut of her first book, Pitch the Bitch ( Diversity Crew Press ), which takes readers through the female experience in the investment world, on both sides of the financial transaction. The serial entrepreneur, alternative investments expert, public speaker, fund manager, and now author, is making waves as the pioneering millennial LGBTQ+ manager of a solo-founded private equity company, Alternative Wealth Partners (AWP).

New Book by Millennial LGBTQ+ Alternative Investments Expert, Kelly Ann Winget, Empowers Women to “Grab Their Financial Future by the Bags”

Pitch the Bitch underlines Kelly Ann's overall mission to empower diverse women, marginalized communities, and their allies to understand why investment wealth gaps exist and how to close them. The title comes from the derogatory expression, "Don't Pitch the Bitch" – popularized by the movie Boiler Room (2000) – that advised stockbrokers to avoid selling to women as investment clients, under the sexist assumption that they were not in charge of household finances.

In her book, Kelly Ann recounts her journey in wealth management through male-dominated spaces, while helping readers identify what stones to step on and which to throw on their own wealth journey. Pitch the Bitch pulls back the curtain on why so many women and other gender minorities haven't had the same opportunities to invest and generate wealth as their male and otherwise privileged counterparts. This book is the first action item for those looking for deeper answers about money, with crucial strategies for anyone wanting to invest in their financial future.

From discussing the benefits of patience, understanding the unique needs and promise of women as investors, and explaining alternative investment strategies and options, to figuring out your "pain threshold" in managing risk, Pitch the Bitch is a valuable resource for anyone looking to make empowered investment decisions at every stage of the financial journey. Kelly Ann shares personal stories, plus those of her clients, friends, and family, and highlights the experiences of some of the most well-known names in the investment world. Her timeless and targeted advice will resonate with – and motivate – all readers to "grab their financial future by the bags!"

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO + Co-Founder of Ellevest, who is featured in the book says, "Good things happen when women support women in business. Kelly Ann Winget has been a champion for women in finance and as an investor in Ellevest, is committed to getting more money into the hands of women."

For more information, visit https://www.kellyannwinget.com/ .

About Kelly Ann Winget

Kelly Ann Winget is an accomplished alternative investments expert and the founder of Alternative Wealth Partners (AWP), the first private equity firm founded and led by millennial, openly LGBTQ women. With over a decade of experience, Kelly Ann has raised close to $1 billion in capital for startups, oil and gas companies, manufacturing ventures, real estate, and other key emerging markets. She is also the author of Pitch the Bitch (May 2023), host of ' The Wealth Alpha ' podcast, and a sought-after keynote speaker who has shared her expertise in finance, entrepreneurship, and diversity topics at events like the Women Working in Wealth and WE Global Studios Rev-Up Summits. When not working, Kelly Ann enjoys traveling with her partner, trying out new restaurants, spending time with family, and cuddling with her two big dogs.

Media Contact:

Rachel Albert

508.523.2050

[email protected]

SOURCE Kelly Ann Winget