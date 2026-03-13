New Book by Mynoo Maryel Challenges the Way the World Understands Anxiety

In Anxiety to Awesomeness, bestselling author, visionary thought leader Mynoo Maryel reframes anxiety not as a problem to eliminate, but as energy that can be redirected into personal strength, resilience, and meaningful action.

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety has become one of the most common emotional challenges individuals face today. Global uncertainty, economic pressures, and the pace of modern life have created growing mental and emotional strain across communities and industries. Despite how widespread anxiety is, many people still approach it as something to suppress or eliminate, with few resources offering a constructive alternative.

Mynoo Maryel's Anxiety to Awesomeness

Anxiety to Awesomeness addresses that gap directly. The book introduces a perspective that anxiety is not a personal failing, but a form of energy that, when understood and redirected, can become a source of clarity, confidence, and inner strength. Through practical insights and mindset shifts, Maryel guides readers to understand the nature of anxiety and use it as a catalyst for growth rather than a barrier to it.

"I was guided to release this book in March," says Mynoo Maryel. "In the days that followed, global uncertainty and events unfolding in Dubai and UAE became a real-time test of everything this book teaches. It reaffirmed anxiety is not a weakness — it is energy waiting to be redirected. When we learn to work with it consciously, it becomes clarity, courage, and inner strength. "

The book speaks to a broad audience, including individuals navigating personal challenges, leaders managing teams under pressure, and professionals seeking to build resilience in an increasingly uncertain environment. It focuses less on coping mechanisms and more on developing a new relationship with anxiety, one grounded in awareness, agency, and purpose.

Mynoo Maryel brings to this work her background as a bestselling author, speaker, and transformational leadership mentor. Her programs and global initiatives have supported individuals and leaders in moving through fear and uncertainty toward clarity and action.

Anxiety to Awesomeness is available now on Amazon. Readers can learn more about Mynoo Maryel and her work at www.mynoomaryel.com.

About Mynoo Maryel

Mynoo Maryel is a bestselling author and visionary thought leader dedicated to unlocking human potential and igniting a global movement of flourishing leadership.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933441/Mynoo_Maryel_ATA.jpg

SOURCE Mynoo Maryel