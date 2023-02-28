New Book by OneCause CEO Steve Johns Empowers Leaders to Rise Above in the Face of Uncertainty

"Fearless: Leadership Lessons at the Crossroads" offers a compelling framework for business and nonprofit leaders to cultivate a mindset of resilience, learning, and growth.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and OneCause CEO, Steve Johns, today announced the release of his book, "Fearless: Leadership Lessons at the Crossroads." The book, published by GriffMor Publishing, is a must-read for business and nonprofit leaders who seek to cultivate a culture of innovation and human-centered connection in their organizations.

Fearless: Leadership Lessons at the Crossroads

"Fearless: Leadership Lessons at the Crossroads" is a powerful guide for today's leaders and people builders. CEO Steve Johns draws on his experience leading the OneCause team and its nonprofit customers through unprecedented change during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the in-person fundraising world came to a halt and life-changing causes and organizations were on the line. Stopping, hiding, and waiting weren't options – Steve and his company needed to act.

"In today's unpredictable world, we all need to live and lead fearlessly," said Johns, "I hope the lessons shared in this book empower leaders of all kinds to chart a path forward with their teams and demonstrate ways to channel vulnerability, authenticity, and uncertainty into accelerated growth."

The journey started with a two-word update from Johns to his team in early 2020: "Be safe." This simple message evolved into weekly updates that empowered the OneCause team to band together, accelerate innovation, and enable their customers to keep powering their critical missions. Johns draws from modern media, classical philosophers, 21st century leaders, and nonprofits to assemble a modern roadmap any leader can use to mobilize, motivate, and inspire.

The book's chapters contain over fifty timeless leadership lessons and countless examples of individuals, teams, and organizations leading fearlessly, embracing innovation, and harnessing the winds of change to emerge stronger. While the lessons in "Fearless" were learned and applied during the pandemic, each one is applicable to the myriad crossroads we all face in our everyday lives.

"'Fearless' is OUR story," said Deborah Barge, CFRE and fundraising executive, "Steve Johns shares the authentic journey of a team who leads with purpose, with courage to innovate with compassion for their community. It's a book you'll want to share, and a story you will see yourself in."

"Fearless: Leadership Lessons at the Crossroads" is available for purchase on Amazon.

A portion of all book royalties will be reserved for charitable donations, scholarship programs, and the advancement of generosity.

For more information, visit the book website.

About Steve Johns

Steve Johns is passionate about helping nonprofits build a better tomorrow. As the Chief Executive Officer at OneCause, he leads a team of dedicated, curious, and helpful professionals who have supported more than 10,000 nonprofits as they achieve their missions. Steve brings over 30 years of experience in technology, corporate development, venture capital, event production, and entrepreneurship to his role. When he's not leading fearlessly, you can find him jamming to classic rock tunes in his office, walking the sands of Cocoa Beach with his family, or cheering on his beloved Chicago White Sox.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Sarah Sebastian

[email protected]

SOURCE OneCause