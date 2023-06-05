New Book by Outer Banks Native Clark Twiddy Chronicles the Visionaries Who Built America's Oceanfront and the Journey of the Barrier Islands from Isolation to Fame

COROLLA, N.C., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " Outer Banks Visionaries: Building North Carolina's Oceanfront " by Clark Twiddy is a captivating new book that tells the story of the dreamers, innovators and risk-takers who transformed the Outer Banks from a remote chain of barrier islands to one of America's most popular vacation destinations. Twiddy, a life-long resident of the Outer Banks and President of Twiddy & Company, draws upon his deep knowledge of the region's history and culture to offer readers a compelling look at the individuals and events that shaped this unique part of the United States.

Published by The History Press and available on June 5, 2023, "Outer Banks Visionaries" is Twiddy's second book, following the Amazon best-seller "Memories of the Currituck Outer Banks: As Told by Ernie Bowden."

Through a combination of historical research, firsthand accounts, national economic context and stunning visuals, "Outer Banks Visionaries" offers readers a deep understanding of the people and events that made the Outer Banks what it is today. From the initial ideas that fueled the region's growth to the ongoing challenges facing its residents and visitors, Twiddy highlights the national economic environments that fueled much of the growth of the Outer Banks and in turn the risk-takers who had the courage to chase a vision.

"Outer Banks Visionaries" is a must-read for anyone interested in the history, culture and spirit of the Outer Banks or for anyone interested in building a destination. Twiddy's engaging writing style and rich storytelling make this book a true page-turner, and his deep connection to the region brings a level of authenticity and insight that is rare in works of this kind.

"I am thrilled to share 'Outer Banks Visionaries' with readers around the world. This book is a celebration of the spirit of the Outer Banks and the incredible people who have made it what it is today. I hope that readers will be inspired by these stories, and will come away with a deeper appreciation for the power of vision, determination, and community," said Twiddy.

"If you believe, as I do, that to understand the present we begin by understanding the past, I think you'll especially enjoy the context of national economics around the entrepreneurs who built what has become America's Seashore."

Clark is the President of Twiddy & Company, an asset management and hospitality company celebrating 45 years in business along North Carolina's famous Outer Banks. Clark has served in a wide range of public, private, government, and non-profit roles over his career in seats ranging from volunteer to Chair. He is a father of two daughters, an amateur musician, and a combat veteran of the US Navy.

