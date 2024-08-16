New Book by PA Lawyer/Author Analyzes the 2020 Fake Electors Scheme

2024 Here We go Again!



MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book that analyzes the 2020 fake electors scheme predicts 2024 could be déjà vu all over again.

David H. Moskowitz, a veteran trial lawyer and author, today announced the publication of his second book about the election and its aftermath, "The Fake Elector Playbook: Lessons for the 2024 Election" (Huge Jam, August 10, 2024.)

Moskowitz, whose first book on the election and the four indictments of Donald Trump was "The Judge and the President: Stealing the 2020 Election," writes in the new book about fake and alternate electors in the seven swing states of Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Georgia, New Mexico, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. (He explains why, in Pennsylvania and New Mexico, the fake electors committed no crimes.)

"You can't make this stuff up," says Moskowitz, but if the 2020 electors scheme was a whodunit novel, he adds that the two main suspects would be Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who was the mastermind of the fake elector conspiracy, and Stefanie Lambert, a "mysterious" lawyer who was involved in the conspiracy in multiple states.

The book describes how the scheme rested upon the ambiguity and vagueness that exists in federal, state, and local rules controlling the election process. "The strategy not only clearly violated electoral law, but also endorsed the fake electors in their criminal activity," says Moskowitz, noting he expects Trump may try the same game plan again in 2024.

Moskowitz writes based on his legal experience and front row seat to the election and efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the race.

David H. Moskowitz was an attorney for 50 years, developed real estate, and was a pharmaceutical CEO. His wife, Marian, is a Chester County, PA, Commissioner and was a 2020 elector for Joe Biden. Moskowitz received a B.A. from Penn State, a J.D. from Villanova Law School, and a D.Phil. from Oxford University.

