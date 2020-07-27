New Book by Vincent Kelly, "The Awesome Things I Love" Explores the Fun Things to Love in the World of a Child

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Awesome Things I Love" from Covenant Books author Vincent Kelly is an interactive read through the eyes of a child where he highlights all the fun rhyming things that make life awesome.

Vincent Kelly has completed his debut children's book, "The Awesome Things I Love": a bright, interactive fun read that captures the fun moments that children find most enjoyable. And while all these things are great, the focus of the book is about the things that really matter.

Book Cover One of the inner pages of the book

Kelly shares, "The Awesome Things I Love makes use of fun activities, bright colors and life lessons to promote social emotional learning, self-awareness, and confidence in children. What makes the book even more fun is that readers can insert pictures of their family and themselves in the book, so it becomes a keepsake. The Awesome Things I Love is a must have for any child's library at home or school.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vincent Kelly's new book is a beautiful easy read for children from birth to second grade.

Readers can purchase "The Awesome Things I Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian and secular markets. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Russell Whitney at 615-208-9256.

You can also connect with Vincent Kelly on the following social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, www.VincentMKelly.com

Media Contact:

Russell Whitney

615-208-9256

[email protected]

SOURCE Vincent Kelly

Related Links

http://www.VincentMKelly.com

