New book calls Christians to strengthen biblical discernment in an age of spiritual deception

'The Devil In Bethel: How to Discern Satan's Demonic Teachers, Prophets, Idols, and Tools in God's Church' released

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian clinical counselor Aaron G. Cisneros invites believers to take a closer look at biblical discernment in "The Devil In Bethel: How to Discern Satan's Demonic Teachers, Prophets, Idols, and Tools in God's Church" (published by WestBow Press). Combining biblical scholarship, historical sources and practical analysis, the book presents an in-depth examination of how deception can infiltrate the church and how Christians can faithfully evaluate prophets and teachers against Scripture and historical church orthodoxy.

The Devil In Bethel

"The Devil in Bethel" explores how Satan's image is reflected through false teachers, false prophets, idols and other deceptive influences. Drawing from extensive biblical exegesis and the writings of the early Church Fathers, Cisneros examines how these influences operate, how they mirror Satan's psychology and behavior, and why biblical discernment remains essential for Christians today. Cisneros presents what he describes as a previously unrecognized biblical pattern connecting Satan with multiple agents of deception throughout Scripture. He also introduces a diagnostic tool (flow chart) designed to help readers evaluate prophetic claims using biblical criteria and the testimony of the earliest Christian writers. In addition, the book examines the longstanding question of whether New Testament prophets may err while speaking on God's behalf, presenting the author's conclusions through historical and theological analysis.

"The current state of Christianity is in turmoil. No one seems to know anything about Satan or his agents," Cisneros said. "More importantly, if no one knows what the bible says about these individuals, then how are they supposed to know that they are to be avoided. I believe biblical illiteracy is one of the major reasons people continue to fall for false prophets and why false teachers/apostles continue to remain in power. If people learn about these agents and their hallmarks, then they can be chased out of Gods house (Bethel)."

"The Devil in Bethel" is written for pastors, ministry leaders, Bible study groups and Christians seeking a deeper understanding of biblical discernment. Rather than relying on emotion or sensationalism, the book equips readers with practical tools for critical biblical thinking, empowering them to navigate today's complex spiritual landscape with confidence and conviction.

Visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/875940-the-devil-in-bethel to get a copy.

"The Devil In Bethel: How to Discern Satan's Demonic Teachers, Prophets, Idols, and Tools in God's Church"

By Aaron G. Cisneros

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 254 pages | ISBN 9798385082209

E-Book | 254 pages | ISBN 9798385082193

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Aaron G. Cisneros is a Christian clinical counselor who has dedicated his studies to understanding false teachings in the church today and has paid careful attention to the so-called "prophetic" movement booming in the global church as of late. Cisneros regularly consults with church congregants who want to know how to discern truth from lies.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

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SOURCE WestBow Press