New Book: Can We Win The War On Cancer?

When a new, natural and non-toxic way to address cancer is being discovered, it is a game-changer that does not go unnoticed in the scientific community. But instead of being hailed and embraced, it is fiercely opposed by prominent scientists with strong ties to the pharmaceutical industry and the might of the government is called upon to the rescue, to perpetuate a failing model that contributes to losing the war on cancer.

A new breakthrough book, Winning the War on Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure (Morgan James, June 2018) reveals the visionary discoveries of a French scientist whose suppressed research led to improvements in the prevention and treatment of cancer...naturally and without toxicity.

Foreword Reviews says it "fuels both indignation and hope in the face of cancer."

This book is a "story within a story," as Sylvie Beljanski, the daughter of Mirko Beljanski, PhD, outlines a personal journey of discovery of her father's new, and promising, paradigm for the treatment of cancer. This tale unfolds against the backdrop of the French establishment, determined to obliterate the findings of the world's first green molecular biologist, one who spent over 40 years studying the environmental impact of DNA replication and transcription.

"When my father, a biologist-biochemist who worked for many years at the famous Pasteur Institute in Paris, started to rethink the origin of cancer and find new solutions in order to develop molecules able to selectively block cancerous cell multiplication without killing healthy cells, he ran into major opposition," remarks Sylvie. "The conventional oncology community ostracized him, despite the fact that his theories on cancer were aimed at complementing chemotherapy and radiation, not replacing them."

Fulfilling a promise to carry on her father's legacy, The Beljanski Foundation, a non-profit organization in New York City, was founded in 1999. Its mission to further Dr. Beljanski's research by researching natural compounds with anticancer potential is being conducted within a network of prestigious institutions, including Columbia University Medical Center, Kansas University Medical Center, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America®.

