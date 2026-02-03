New Book Challenges Couples to Swap "Sex Struggles" for a Weekly "Sure Thing" Pleasure Practice

Author Elana Auerbach launches an accessible, playful guide to restoring intimacy and joy in an era of chronic stress and social upheaval.

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern couples report higher levels of burnout and lower levels of intimacy, sensuality educator Elana Auerbach offers a radical yet simple solution. Flower of Life Press proudly announces the release of The Sure Thing: A Pleasure Practice to Revive the Spark, a shame-free guide designed to help couples reconnect with desire, closeness, and joy.

The book has already gained significant traction, reaching Amazon Best Seller status during its launch week. Experts are calling it a vital tool for modern relationships:

"Highly recommended for anyone craving more intimacy and aliveness," says Dr. Laurie Mintz, psychologist and author of Becoming Cliterate. "Reading The Sure Thing is like having a wise, loving friend cheering you on toward more joy and connection."

Blending more than 20 years of personal experience with a practical, embodied approach to intimacy, Auerbach's debut book moves away from clinical advice and toward what she calls a playful, embodied ritual. The Sure Thing introduces a simple weekly framework designed to help partners move through resistance and return to connection.

"For over a decade, my spouse and I tried every expert technique available, but nothing truly changed until we focused on a simple weekly practice. This is the medicine many relationships need right now," Auerbach says.

Inside The Sure Thing, readers will learn:

The End of Performance — How to break free from shame and move beyond the pressure to "perform" intimacy

Reversing the Drift — Why most couples grow apart over time and how a structured weekly ritual can gently bring them back together

The Power of Play — How to meet emotional and physical resistance with curiosity instead of frustration

The Sure Thing Framework — A step-by-step guide to creating a personalized pleasure practice that fits into a busy, real-life schedule

"The Sure Thing is a brilliant solution to a painful struggle many couples face," says Shana James, MA, author of Honest Sex. "After twenty years as a relationship and dating coach, I believe this book can shift a fizzling sex life into one that not only satisfies, but actively supports partners in falling more in love with themselves and each other."

The book is the centerpiece of Auerbach's broader initiative, The Sure Thing Love Experiment, which explores pleasure as a pathway to personal and collective healing. At the heart of the project is a provocative question: Can a weekly pleasure practice change the world?

The Sure Thing is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and https://surethingexperiment.com.

About Elana Auerbach

Elana Auerbach is a sensuality guide and educator who helps individuals and couples dismantle shame and reclaim their access to joy and self-love. Through her writing and The Sure Thing Love Experiment, she offers practical, pleasure-centered tools for cultivating intimacy, resilience, and connection.

