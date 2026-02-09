New Book Chronicles the Untold Story of an American Pizza Revolution

The California Pizza Kitchen Story:

How Two Federal Prosecutors Changed the Way America Eats Pizza

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of bold flavors and culinary history will soon get their first look at a new book that tells the definitive story of one of America's most iconic casual dining brands. The California Pizza Kitchen Story: How Two Federal Prosecutors Changed the Way America Eats Pizza (Amplify Publishing), with a foreword by #1 New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr, recounts how two former federal prosecutors transformed a single restaurant into a nationwide phenomenon that reshaped the pizza landscape.

The California Pizza Kitchen Story: How Two Federal Prosecutors Changed the Way America Eats Pizza traces the unlikely rise of one of America’s most influential restaurant brands. Featuring a foreword by #1 New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr, the book is now available for pre-order.

Written by Rick Rosenfield, co-founder of California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the book blends personal memoir with business history, charting the unlikely rise of a brand that introduced the world to inventive pizzas—most famously Barbecue Chicken Pizza—while pioneering what would become known as California-style pizza. From the first location on Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills, CA to millions of pizzas sold across the country, this narrative offers both behind-the-scenes insight and fresh perspective on a culinary legacy that's become a favorite in homes and restaurants alike.

"This isn't just about pizza—it's about creativity, risk-taking, and the joy of sharing something unexpected with the world," says Rosenfield. "We never set out to change an industry. We just wanted to make great food that brought people together."

This new book pulls back the curtain on the pivotal decisions, early missteps, and creative risks that shaped California Pizza Kitchen's rise, offering readers an inside look at how an unconventional idea became a lasting brand—and how innovation, timing, and instinct mattered as much as any business plan.

With the first announcement of the book timed to coincide with National Pizza Day (February 9), the release underscores pizza's enduring place in American culture while spotlighting the creative leap that helped redefine the category. The book traces how an unexpected idea—treating pizza as a canvas rather than a tradition—sparked a broader shift toward innovation that continues to influence menus and dining culture today.

The California Pizza Kitchen Story: How Two Federal Prosecutors Changed the Way America Eats Pizza will be published on July 21, 2026, and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. Additional details, including forthcoming events celebrating the release, will be shared in the coming weeks.

About the Author

Rick Rosenfield is the co-founder of California Pizza Kitchen, the restaurant brand launched in Beverly Hills in 1985 that popularized inventive California-style pizzas and brought creative flavors to mainstream dining. A former federal prosecutor, Rosenfield has spent decades contributing to the restaurant industry and sharing the story of CPK's founding and growth.

Media Contact:

Marissa Eigenbrood

President & Partner

Smith Publicity, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE SMITH PUBLICITY INC