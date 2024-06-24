New book, co-authored by William Harris and Peter Mackey, provides lessons learned from Ireland on revolutionizing scientific innovation and economic prosperity
Jun 24, 2024, 00:01 ET
AMHERST, Mass., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In their new book, How to Change the Future: Lessons from Ireland on Revolutionizing Scientific Innovation and Economic Prosperity, William Harris, who formerly served as founding Director General of Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), and Peter Mackey, who served as SFI's first Director of Communications, detail how other small countries can turn the key ingredients that have made Ireland a 21st-century innovation powerhouse into their own success stories. In the book, the co-authors offer a behind-the-scenes look at 20 strategic steps Ireland took through SFI to turn itself into a global innovation leader. Revealing the pivotal decisions that made all the difference, they show how other countries can put these choices to use for their own good.
Share this article