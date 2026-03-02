New Book "Common Enemies - Their Uses and Abuses" Examines How Societies Respond to Real and Perceived Enemies--and How Fear-Driven Narratives Influence Politics, Institutions, and Public Behavior

This evergreen book warns readers of how malevolent and benevolent actors can manipulate our actions for good or evil purposes.

DETROIT, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Press announces the release of Common Enemies – Their Uses and Abuses, a 165-page nonfiction work examining how individuals and societies have historically used both real and fabricated enemies to unite populations, consolidate authority, and influence public perception.

Common Enemies – Their Uses and Abuses

From polio to the Devil to space junk, author John Douglas Peters traces how shared adversaries shape collective identity and human development. Across ten thought-provoking chapters, he explores the dual role of common enemies—as forces capable of fostering unity and cooperation, and as mechanisms capable of manipulation and social harm.

A Modern Take on Machiavellian Strategy

Niccolò Machiavelli's The Prince (1532) advised rulers on maintaining power through strategic political calculation. In a similar vein, Peters analyzes how leaders, institutions, and movements define adversaries to rally support, strengthen group identity, and justify consequential policy decisions.

Observers of contemporary public life have noted that political and social movements frequently organize around shared opposition. Peters situates this phenomenon within a broader historical pattern, arguing that "us versus them" narratives remain among the most powerful tools in persuasion and collective mobilization.

"Manipulating our citizens, attacking enemies, catching criminals, and interrogating terrorists are some of the manipulative ways common enemies are used and abused." (p. 91)

"High and important values will be abandoned by civilized people gripped by the fear of a common enemy." (p. 109)

Common Enemies – Their Uses and Abuses concludes with essential considerations for understanding—and responsibly navigating—the psychological and political force of shared enemies.

