New Book: CONFESSIONS OF A CRYPTO MILLIONAIRE: My Unlikely Escape from Corporate America

Conway's attraction to crypto wasn't borne only of a get-rich-quick dream. He was a true believer because he was living the problem crypto sought to fix. He was a mid-level executive who hated his job. In 2015, after hundreds of hours of research and Reddit discussions, Conway recognized blockchain's potential to render the top-down structure of modern business obsolete. Then his impulsive personality led him to invest his life-savings, borrow $200,000 against his home, and bet it all on Ethereum. Fourteen million dollars later, he has escaped the rat race and is set for life.

In interviews, Conway can speak to the promise of crypto and how its success should be measured not by its price, but whether in the end it realizes its potential and changes the world. He can also speak to taking risks and career reinvention.

CONFESSIONS OF A CRYPTO MILLIONAIRE has a happy ending, but it isn't a fairy-tale. Throughout the journey, Conway faces doubts, demons, euphoria, depression, panic, and grief—things that don't disappear when your bank account reaches a certain number. The book is a relentlessly honest—and very entertaining—look back by an ordinary person navigating an extraordinary situation.

THE AUTHOR

Dan Conway (danconwaywriter.com) is an expert on crypto culture, decentralization and corporate America, where he spent most of his career. He now writes about work, tech, family, and culture for Business Insider, Fatherly.com and Cuepoint. He lives in Northern California with his family.

PRAISE

"Conway skillfully combines three intersecting narratives involving his ego-driven, often self-destructive ambition; his cryptocurrency gamble; and the history of cryptocurrency in general. Along the way, he stirringly describes how, to him, cryptocurrency investment wasn't just a new technological innovation, but rather a way to escape the corporate world he once set out to conquer." –Kirkus Reviews

"Epic. The first great book about crypto." –Andrew Keys, Managing Partner, DARMA Capital

