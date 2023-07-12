New Book Confronts Current, Inadequate Wildfire Management Practices

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Running Out of Time: Wildfires and Our Imperiled Forests, a new book released this week by Amplify Publishing, aims to shed light on wildfire management practices and provides innovative solutions from the perspective of two management experts, authors David L. Auchterlonie and Jeffrey A. Lehman.

Running Out of Time answers many of the greatest concerns surrounding wildfires and forest management, while recognizing the extraordinary challenges to the growing number of local, state and federal agencies involved in these complex problems. Beginning with a comprehensive discussion of the history and root causes of wildfires in the U.S., the authors provide unique solutions that will save lives, land, property, and the environment.

Of all the natural disasters humans face, wildfire is the only catastrophe that is controllable and, often, predictable. Costing lives and as much as $300 billion annually in the United States alone, wildfires are destructive forces fueled by environmental factors, human behavior, and—in many cases—the bloated governmental systems entrusted by Congress to put them out.

According to Auchterlonie and Lehman's findings, the U.S. Forest Service, and other involved agencies, need to be more business-like and less bureaucratic in their approach to fighting wildfires and managing forests. Running Out of Time's recommendations are meant as a resource to help "First, Put Out the Fire," restore healthy forests, and remove more carbon emissions from the environment.

Running Out of Time remains forward-looking and solutions-oriented by proposing an incentive-based novel public-private partnership to finance the work ahead.

"Based on exhaustive research, this book describes our broken systems of forest and wildland fire management and offers a variety of innovative and proactive solutions. It's time for our elected officials to stop making excuses and start addressing this crisis," says Nick Smith, founder of Healthy Forests / Healthy Communities.

Combined, authors David L. Auchterlonie and Jeffrey A. Lehman have more than 110 years of experience working in both the private and public sectors. Together, they form Crowbar Research Insights, LLC. This project comes from their passion, thirst for knowledge, and need for solutions to complex problems that have a long-standing, long-term devastating impact on so many individuals and society.

Running Out of Time: Wildfires and Our Imperiled Forests is available now in multiple formats from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or the publisher. Find more information at www.WildfiresInAmerica.com.

