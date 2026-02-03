New Book CYCLE MAGIC Introduces a Sustainable Approach to Hormone Health and Energy for Women Navigating Modern Life

March 10 release from Hay House offers a four-phase framework for energy management and working with natural rhythms.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As rates of burnout, hormone imbalance, and chronic stress continue to rise among women, a new book offers an alternative to constant productivity and one-size-fits-all wellness advice.

"Cycle Magic - Your Guide to Align with Natural Energy Cycles, Beat Burnout, and Manifest Your Dream Life" by Integrative Wellness Coach and hormone health specialist Elle Serafina introduces a four-phase framework to help women align daily life with natural rhythms, manage energy more effectively, and support hormone health in a sustainable way. Blending research-informed wellness principles with intuitive practices, the book offers a practical, adaptable approach to navigating modern life.

Rather than encouraging the same pace every day, Cycle Magic guides readers to work with cyclical patterns such as the menstrual and moon cycles to better understand when to rest, initiate, build momentum, and replenish. This approach supports physical resilience and consistent progress toward meaningful goals, while reducing overwhelm.

Serafina's work reflects a growing shift toward rhythm-based approaches to health and performance, as more women seek alternatives to constant productivity and rigid routines.

"Women are often taught to manage time without being taught how to manage energy," says Serafina. "When we understand how natural rhythms influence the body, brain, and hormones, we can make choices that support wellbeing instead of working against it."

The book introduces the Cycle Magic system, organized around four recurring phases: Attune, Awaken, Thrive, and Surrender, each offering guidance for nourishment, movement, mindset, and habit design, along with reflective prompts and lifestyle insights, all adaptable to different life stages.

For more information visit https://www.cyclemagic.com.

Cycle Magic will be available March 10 in print, ebook, and audiobook.

About the Author

Elle Serafina is an Integrative Wellness Coach specializing in hormone health (INHC). She trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and completed nutrition training at Harvard Medical School informed by lifestyle medicine principles. Her work focuses on helping women manage energy sustainably, support hormone balance, and align with natural rhythms to achieve their goals. With over two decades of spiritual study, including certification in Moonology, Serafina integrates intuitive approaches with research-informed wellness practices. She is the creator of the Cycle Magic system, Cycle Habits, and The Cycle Diet.

